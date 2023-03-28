Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SSEN transmission has extended its consultation period over a controversial 400kV overhead electricity transmission line.

The line between Spittal in Caithness, Loch Buidhe and Beauly, includes new substations at each of these locations. has been much debated in the community – who asked for more time to look at the plans.

SSEN has extended the deadline for responses until Friday April 14, and says it will publish a FAQs for those who have raised issues about the route through much of the north of Scotland.

Potential route options

The company said it hoped this will allow all stakeholders with an interest in the project sufficient time to provide feedback.

A SSEN Transmission spokeswoman said: “The Spittal-Loch Buidhe-Beauly 400kV project is part of a UK-wide programme of works that are required to meet UK and Scottish Government 2030 renewable targets, including unlocking the first phase of the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round. ”

She said the proposals, part of a £7billion project, due to be completed in seven years, would secure future energy independence by removing dependence on, and price exposure to, volatile global wholesale gas markets.

She continued: “We are currently seeking feedback on potential route options within approximately half-a-mile areas and preferred substation locations, with this feedback helping inform more detailed overhead line route options and our proposed substation site selections, which we will further consult on later this year.”

Adding: “We would like to thank everyone who has shared their feedback so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.”

Many people in the community have felt the route, and the proposals, have not been discussed with the local community and set up a Facebook page Communities B4 Power Companies to gather support.

Campaigners say they may take legal action against the project.

What is the project?

This project spans a significant length of the north of Scotland. Due to this, the project is split into the following sections:

Spittal – Loch Buidhe

Construct a new 400kV connection, between Spittal and Loch Buidhe.

Loch Buidhe – Beauly

Construct a new 400 kV connection, between Loch Buidhe and Beauly.

Substations

Construct three new 400kV substations at Spittal, Loch Buidhe and Beauly, to facilitate the new 400kV connections.