New line-up of welcome dogs unveiled at Aberdeen Airport alongside ‘canine collectables’

Aberdeen Airport has launched a new “canine collectibles” scheme for passengers to pick up from its new line-up of furry therapets.

Passengers heading through the airport will once again be greeted by a gaggle of wagging tails and sloppy kisses.

The airport’s Canine Crew programme involves a group of therapet dogs who help ease the anxiety of passengers about to fly.

But this year the airport has announced a new addition to the widely celebrated and popular welcoming party.

Now passengers will be able to collect a card from the owner of the dog when they are visiting the airport.

It contains information about the dogs including their breed, favourite things to do and some of their dislikes.

Who is behind the collectables?

Like the rest of the Canine Crew scheme, the collectables have been launched in partnership with the Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

It is a charity that was formed in 1988 and works to improve dogs’ position in society and promotes research into their therapeutic value.

Aberdeen Airport first launched the Canine Crew scheme in 2019, becoming the first airport in the UK to take such a step.

It was withdrawn due to Covid, but returned in 2022.

Aberdeen Airport says its programme has been “internationally acknowledged as industry-leading”.

The Canine Crew played a key role in welcoming visitors to Aberdeen when the Sports Personality of the Year Awards came to the Granite City in 2019.

‘Passengers always happy to see the dogs’

There will be a total of 17 dogs for this year’s line-up, with various breeds represented including Jack Russell, Golden Retriever, Labradoodle and Pug.

Fraser Bain, project manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are delighted to have so many wonderful dogs be a part of our Canine Crew this year.

“It includes some familiar faces and a couple new and we know our passengers are always happy to see the dogs at the airport.

“We hope everyone enjoys the Canine Crew Collectibles and considers donating directly to the charity on the website.”

Members of the crew visit all areas of the terminal including the re-tail and departures lounge to cheer up anyone who may be waiting.

Diane Wood, chairwoman of the board of trustee directors and area representative from Canine Concern Scotland Trust, said: “Last year our crew were delighted to return to the airport and carry out their duties.

“We know our Canine Crew is very popular with both staff and passengers and look forward to seeing everyone at the terminal.”

To find out more about the Canine Crew visit Aberdeen’s Airport website.