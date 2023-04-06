Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A92 at the Bridge of Muchalls has been partially blocked due to a two-vehicle accident involving a transporter this morning.

The transporter had a vehicle on the back of it when it crossed the dual carriageway and hit into the central barrier, leaving it on its side.

A police spokesman said: “At around 8.10am on Thursday, April 6, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at on the A92, near Stonehaven junction.

“Arrangements have been made for the vehicles to be recovered and the road to be cleared.”

Last month, four people were taken to hospital after a 17-vehicle smash on the route that connects Aberdeen and Dundee.