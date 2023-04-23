Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire childminder shares her secrets after getting almost perfect inspection score

The childminding mastermind behind Mini Monsters has been giving her views on Aberdeenshire's childminding industry.

By Cameron Roy
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Childminder Helen Simpson with the children. (L2R) Isla, Eden, Elise, Fraser and Helen with Sawyer. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

When Helen Simpson moved from Wiltshire to her army husband’s homeland of Aberdeenshire in 2012, she quickly discovered a major problem.

She couldn’t find any suitable childcare for their children.

The lack of options led her to open her own childminding service, Mini Monsters, in 2014.

Since then the service has gone from strength to strength and was recently scored 23 out of 24 by inspectors, who also awarded her the “sector leading” label.

Based in the village of Rothienorman, Mrs Simpson currently cares for three children: Elise, eight, Sawyer, three, and Eden, three.

The children are looked after in the downstairs area of her house and can roam in a large enclosed garden with guinea pigs, chickens, a climbing frame and swings.

Helen Simpson at the Mini Monsters hideout in Rothienorman. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Now Mrs Simpson, 41, has decided to share what she has learned about childminding in Aberdeenshire.

‘Got to have a real passion’

“I am very very child-led. We go with whatever they are interested in on a particular day”, she said.

“It’s about giving the children plenty of choices and free play.

“You have got to have a real passion for it.”

Isla, Fraser, Sawyer and Elise pet one of the guinea pigs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mrs Simpson says the animals especially play an important role as it allows the children to “learn how to care and nurture things”.

However, she said the business would not be possible without help from daughter Isla, 14, and son Fraser, 11, who often play with the children.

What is it like to childmind in Aberdeenshire?

Due to the government providing 30 hours of free childcare for three and four-year-olds, there remains a demand for childcare in Aberdeenshire.

But Mrs Simpson said numbers dropped during Covid after many childminders “lost heart”.

Helen Simpson watches as Elise, Sawyer, Eden, Isla and Fraser play in the garden. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Scottish Childminder Association has been continuing with its recruitment drive as the Scottish Government tries to meet the shortfall in rural areas.

Aberdeenshire Council provided all of the core training courses to childminders for free, unlike many other councils, which Mrs Simpson said was “wonderful”.

How difficult is the paperwork and inspections?

But Mrs Simpson admitted childminding is not without its difficulties.

“Councils are requiring a lot of paperwork,” she said.

“But if you have a real passion for the work the paper side of it does fall in to place. You can chip away at it by doing a bit at the time.”

Isla and Sawyer on the slide watched by Fraser, Elise and Helen Simpson. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

However, the Scottish Government watchdog the Care Inspectorate can also turn up announced to inspect the care the children receive.

They have the power to issue requirements if the service is not up to scratch or even close it down.

Mrs Simpson warns these visits can be “quite intense”.

Childminder Helen Simpson and the children playing with art in the garden. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“I think one of the criticisms is that there is no uniformity across the board, which has led to some people thinking it can be a little unfair”, she said.

“Certainly inspectors are human beings and I had worked really hard.

“I could see the benefit for the children I work with”.

To read the full inspection report, visit the Care Inspectorate website or to find out more about Mini Monsters Childminding on its Facebook page.

