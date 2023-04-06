Easter forecast: Sun, rain and cloud in weekend weather lottery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After an unsettled spell to end the working week, the Easter weekend will open with a good deal of fine and settled weather.

However, a weather system in the Atlantic is poised to introduce more unsettled conditions by Easter Monday.

Aberdeen is likely to have temperatures, in double figures by Monday, while the West Coast will get the best of the weather.

For many, Good Friday will be free of rain with spells of sunshine, especially in the west.

However, East Coast stretches are likely to be cloudier, bringing some light rain or showers and perhaps some fog patches from the North Sea.

It will be a chilly start to Good Friday with a frost in many western areas, although regions under sunnier skies will see temperatures rise as high as 16°C or 17°C during the day.

David Oliver, Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “Similar conditions are likely for much of the UK on Easter Saturday, but during the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK.

“This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”

Temperatures around the region

Aberdeenshire and Moray weather forecast

Friday: It will be a dry and sunny start tomorrow, with some patchy cloud at times later. Haar pushing in off the North Sea during the evening. Maximum temperature 9C.

Saturday to Monday: Haar to start on Saturday, improving later with sunny spells. Dry but cloudy on Sunday, some sunny spells, winds increasing.

Wet start on Monday, sunshine and showers later.

Aberdeen: Sunshine and clouds on Friday with a high of 9C, cloudy on Saturday with a high of 8C, similar picture on Sunday with a high of 9C, Monday will bring sunshine, showers and clouds with a high of 11C.

Peterhead: Cloudy with a high of 9C on Friday, Saturday will be cloudy with sunny spells and a high of 8C, on Monday rain is expected with a high of 11C.

Balmoral: Sunny spells on Friday with highs of 12C, Saturday will be overcast with a high of 9C. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 12C.

Elgin: Sunshine on Good Friday with a high of 10C, 11C on Saturday with a cloudy outlook, similar picture on Sunday with a high of 13C and by Easter Monday there will be a high of 12C with sunshine and showers.

Keith: Sunshine and clouds on Friday with a high of 10C, clouds and 10C on Saturday – similar picture with a high of 11C on Sunday, a brighter picture on Monday with a high of 11C but with both sunshine and heavy showers.

Highlands, north Argyll and Western Isles

Friday: A dry day with prolonged sunshine tomorrow. Perhaps some mist and low cloud pushing into the east later in the evening. Maximum temperature 12C.

Saturday to Monday: Early mist in the east on Saturday, otherwise dry with sunny spells. Sunny spells on Sunday, rain in the west late evening.

Rain clearing Monday morning to sunshine and showers.

🥚 🐰 Will the weather stay fine through the whole of the #Easter weekend? 🌤️ ☔ Find out whether you'll need your sunglasses or waterproofs in our extended weekend forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/714goKljoh — Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2023

Inverness: Bright sunshine on Friday with a high of 10C, cloud on Saturday and Sunday with a high of 14C, Monday will be 11C with sunshine and showers.

Fort William: Bright and sunny on Friday with a high of 13C, overcast and 14C on Saturday and Sunday, by Monday it will be heavy showers and sunshine and a high of 11C.

Wick: Sunshine and 9C on Friday, partial sunshine on Saturday with a high of 8C, 9C on Sunday temperatures, Monday will be overcast with rain showers and a high of 9C.

Portree: 11C and sunshine on Monday, cloudy over Saturday and Sunday with a high of 13C, 10C on Monday with a high of 10C.

Stornoway: Sunshine and 10C on Friday, 12C on Saturday and Sunday, and sunshine and showers on Monday with a high of 10C.

Barra: Sunshine and 10C on Friday, 11C on Saturday and Sunday with rain expected towards the end of the weekend, and sunshine on Monday with a high of 10C.

Oban: Bright sunshine on Friday with a high of 12C, Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 13C dipping to 10C on Monday with 10C sunshine and heavy showers.

Kirkwall: Sunshine and 10C on Friday, partial sunshine on Saturday with a high of 9C, 9C on Sunday, Monday will be overcast with rain showers and a high of 10C.

Lerwick: Temperatures across the Easter weekend of 9C, with sunshine and showers expected worsen towards Monday.