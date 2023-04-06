Aberdeen FC defender Angus MacDonald opens up about his ‘bombshell’ cancer diagnosis aged 26

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen FC defender Angus MacDonald opens up about his ‘bombshell’ cancer diagnosis aged 26

The Dons player is sharing his full cancer story at a Clan Cancer Support charity event this month.

By Cameron Roy
Angus MacDonald will share his cancer story at Clan's Bowel Cancer event later this month. Image: Clan Cancer Support.
Angus MacDonald will share his cancer story at Clan's Bowel Cancer event later this month. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

“I never thought as a 26-year-old professional footballer I would have been diagnosed with bowel cancer.”

Aberdeen Football Club player Angus MacDonald has decided to team up with the charity Clan Cancer Support and share his cancer story.

He hopes it will help raise awareness about bowel cancer and the importance of seeking medical advice if things don’t seem right.

Mr MacDonald, now 30, found the news a “bombshell” when he was diagnosed.

But he believes it shows it can happen to anyone and people of all ages.

Now he will be sharing his full story at a public event at Clan House on Thursday April 20. It has been organised by the charity as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

Tried to hide symptoms after being told ‘could never play football again’

MacDonald previously had a blood clot in his lung aged 15, and experienced colitis and inflammation in his stomach.

However, he started to hide his symptoms after a doctor told him his health problems could mean never playing football again.

Angus MacDonald at the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie in February. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

It wasn’t until treatment for a clot in his leg years later led to testing which ultimately revealed his cancer diagnosis at aged 26.

But he successfully completed treatment and made a full recovery.

Since joining the Dons in January 2023, MacDonald has been keen to work with Clan and a charity he founded in 2020, The Angus MacDonald Foundation, to highlight the importance of early diagnosis, especially to people under the age of 30.

He said: “I would say to anyone with symptoms, get checked as soon as possible. If I had left it any later my journey would not have been as simple.

“It would not have been just two operations without any chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Quite simply, I might not be here, so my message would be go and get checked as soon as possible.”

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after a three-nil win over Hearts in March. Image: Shutterstock

According to Cancer Research UK, the rate of bowel cancer in under 50s has increased by around 50% since the mid-1990s.

It is estimated that one in 15 men and one in 18 women will be diagnosed with bowel cancer during their lifetime.

Clan Cancer Support praised for ‘brilliant facilities’

Kay Johnston, head of Clan Cancer Support’s services, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Angus reached out to us in the hope it might encourage people worried about symptoms to get checked.

“Those with a diagnosis can also contact Clan for practical and emotional support and we are looking forward to welcoming guests to Clan House later this month.”

A Clan Cancer Support therapy room. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

MacDonald said: “Clan House is a great building with brilliant facilities. Going into the Clan building for the first time was a breath of fresh air for me.

“They also have accommodation for people who are travelling a long way for treatments. I haven’t seen that in other places that I have been before, it’s a brilliant option.”

To hear MacDonald’s full story, attend the free event at Clan House on 120 Westburn Road, Aberdeen at 2.30pm on Thursday, April 20.

Complete a registration form to sign up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Aberdeenshire Council has omitted November 5th from its Stonehaven bin collection calendar. Image: Andy Harding
Remember, remember: Aberdeenshire Council blunder sees November 5 missed from bin collection calendar
Barry Silver
Aberdonian returns home to head Mooreast UK and Ireland
The items were spread into the sea following an environmental disaster at a sewage treatment works in Ellon. Image: Turning the Plastic Tide.
Environmental investigation continues after more mysteriously shaped 'biodiscs' appear on Aberdeen Beach
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Thief smashed way into caravan and fell asleep after missing bus home
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub
3
Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
The RNLI joined in with the dancing. Image: RNLI.
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The Greyhope Bay project is looking forward at its birthday celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…
Paul Gibson, of Granite Financial Planning. Image: Michal Wachucik / Abermedia
North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet's advice on crypto
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Wayne Thomson 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Intruder too drunk to remember kicking in woman's door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented