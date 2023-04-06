Leave them alone or part of a wider community problem? Readers react to ‘cruisers’ with loud cars keeping Banchory awake

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Noise from drivers and loud exhausts are reported to be an issue in Banchory and across the north-east, according to readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

This week we reported residents in the Deeside town were being kept awake by “cruisers” using the town’s Bellfield car park.

Concerns have been also been raised about damage being caused to the area as well as the amount of litter being left.

Aberdeenshire Council says it is working with the police to tackle “unacceptable behaviour” in the area.

However, others say that as long as they are doing no harm, the drivers should be left alone.

Sympathy for elderly Banchory residents

Some posts on the Evening Express and Press and Journal social media pages report the noise at the car park has been continuing for several years.

Several said the disruption from cars and “cruisers” has been affecting residents at the nearby care home in Banchory.

Michael Middleton said: “My gran was a resident at the Bellfield and she said they were one of the worse things making it impossible for the residents to get a decent sleep.”

Corinna Cox added: “It’s the elderly residents at Bellfield Home I feel sorry for.”

Scott Girvan said problems elsewhere in Banchory were part of a “bigger picture” causing the problem.

He said: “Facilities are poor or non-existent. Why are coaches in Banchory struggling to get pitches for kids when there is ground but for some reason you can’t use it?”

However, Graeme Stewart said that despite the noise currently, the situation has got better in recent years.

He said: “Should of tried it 20 years ago when the real boys were in the car park. Diesel doon every night and tyres getting burnt out, tunes blaring and too smart to get caught by the cops.”

‘They’re doing nothing wrong’

Drivers gathering for car meet-ups is not uncommon across the north-east.

However, police have stressed they will take action if there is any anti-social driving at any of the events.

Eight fines were issued by officers following a meet-up on Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen in June last year.

And Press and Journal and Evening Express readers on social media say there is still a problem across the region.

Rico Jones wrote: “Try living in Inverurie! I’m actually impressed people can afford to ‘drive about’ for no reason.”

Meanwhile, some readers say those gathering in car parks are not bothering anyone and should be left alone.

Comments on social media argue that there are bigger issues in communities to be worrying about.

Matty Smith said: “Who cares? Stop worrying about other people and look at your own lives first.

“Everyone that moans about this deserves to hear lour exhausts all hours of the night.”

Vix Harper said: “Leave them alone. I love seeing the cruiser cars and hearing them. They’re doing nothing wrong, moan about something else.”

Tom Marsh wrote: “Just young lads having fun. Leave them alone.”