Man charged following series of break-ins in just one day across north-east

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins across the north-east.

The seven incidents took place over the course of one day on Monday, January 16.

The alleged break-ins and attempted break-ins took place in the west end of Aberdeen, as well as the Stonehaven, Fordoun, Newtonhill and Newmachar areas.

A police spokesman said: “The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Further inquiries into these incidents remain ongoing.”

Detective Constable Jake Balderson, of the north-east police division, said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries to date.”

Police can be contacted on 101.