Woman, 48, taken to hospital following two-car crash on South Deeside Road

A 48-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on South Deeside Road near Maryculter.

Police were called to a crash involving two cars on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Maryculter at around 3.10pm.

The road was blocked in both directions and a 48-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokesman confirmed the woman was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.

