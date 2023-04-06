Man, 55, charged in connection with alleged A90 layby disturbance near Marykirk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 55-year-old man has been charged following an alleged roadside altercation near Marykirk.

Police were made aware of a disturbance at a southbound layby on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road this afternoon.

The incident took place between 2pm and 3pm near the turn off for the B974 road south of Laurencekirk.

A man and woman at the scene appeared to be involved in an altercation.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing but the man, a 55-year-old, has been arrested and charged in connection.

No injuries have been reported but a 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police looking for drivers

Police are now appealing to for anyone with information to come forward in their efforts to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming said: “Fortunately no one was injured but a 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“We are carrying out inquiries to find out what happened and we are keen to speak to anyone passing at the time.

“If you were driving past then please check your dash-cam footage to see if you have captured anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help officers if asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1949 of April 5, or reports can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers.