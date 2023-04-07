Aberdeen councillor blasts ‘insulting’ colleague who branded Easter ‘not significant’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen councillor has slammed claims that Easter is “not significant” as “insulting and disrespectful”.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said she was “completely outraged” after reading comments made at Tuesday’s licensing board.

Nightclub Nox had applied for a licence to extend its opening hours for a student Easter party this weekend.

But board convener, councillor Neil Copland, suggested the application be refused.

At the meeting, he said: “Normally extensions are for an event of local or national significance and I don’t think Easter is quite frankly, it happens every year.”

But after going to a vote, the extra hour was narrowly granted.

Comments ‘a slap in the face’ to Christian community

After reading an article about the meeting, councillor Mrs Stewart said the comments made by Mr Copland were “appalling”.

She said: “Most people would know, and definitely Christians and Roman Catholics as I am myself, that Easter is the most significant date in the calendar, more so than Christmas.

“Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I think his comments are insulting and really seem a slap in the face to the Christian community not just in Aberdeen, but worldwide.”

Mrs Stewart added: “His behaviour is outrageous and it’s disrespectful to all of our churches.

“He should hang his head in shame and most certainly consider what he is saying as for all of us it is Holy Week.

“I wonder if he even really knows what the significance of an Easter egg is.”

Easter ‘should not be trivialised’

But in response to Mrs Stewart, Mr Copland said he agreed that Easter is an event of national significance – just not in a licensing capacity.

“Easter is of special significance for the Christian faith and is celebrated in churches, not in a nightclub,” he explained.

“It is one of the two most important events in the Christian calendar.

“It should not be trivialised and compared to events like the Super Bowl or a boxing match as happened at the board meeting.”

However, councillor Mrs Stewart believed his response was “100% backtracking”.

She added: “As someone who is supposedly representative of the city, he should have been very mindful of saying that at the time.

“He can’t take those words back.”