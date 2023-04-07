Aberdeen councillor blasts ‘insulting’ colleague who branded Easter ‘not significant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen councillor blasts ‘insulting’ colleague who branded Easter ‘not significant’

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said she was "completely outraged" after reading comments made at Tuesday's licensing board.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart outside the St Mary's cathedral on Huntly Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart outside the St Mary's cathedral on Huntly Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen councillor has slammed claims that Easter is “not significant” as “insulting and disrespectful”.

Nightclub Nox had applied for a licence to extend its opening hours for a student Easter party this weekend.

Nox on Justice Mill Lane wanted to extend its opening hours for a student Easter party this weekend. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

But board convener, councillor Neil Copland, suggested the application be refused.

At the meeting, he said: “Normally extensions are for an event of local or national significance and I don’t think Easter is quite frankly, it happens every year.”

But after going to a vote, the extra hour was narrowly granted.

Comments ‘a slap in the face’ to Christian community

After reading an article about the meeting, councillor Mrs Stewart said the comments made by Mr Copland were “appalling”.

She said: “Most people would know, and definitely Christians and Roman Catholics as I am myself, that Easter is the most significant date in the calendar, more so than Christmas.

“Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I think his comments are insulting and really seem a slap in the face to the Christian community not just in Aberdeen, but worldwide.”

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart said Mr Copland’s comments were “insulting” to the Christian community. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mrs Stewart added: “His behaviour is outrageous and it’s disrespectful to all of our churches.

“He should hang his head in shame and most certainly consider what he is saying as for all of us it is Holy Week.

“I wonder if he even really knows what the significance of an Easter egg is.”

Easter ‘should not be trivialised’

But in response to Mrs Stewart, Mr Copland said he agreed that Easter is an event of national significance – just not in a licensing capacity.

“Easter is of special significance for the Christian faith and is celebrated in churches, not in a nightclub,” he explained.

Aberdeen councillor Neil Copland said Easter should not be compared to sporting events. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It is one of the two most important events in the Christian calendar.

“It should not be trivialised and compared to events like the Super Bowl or a boxing match as happened at the board meeting.”

However, councillor Mrs Stewart believed his response was “100% backtracking”.

She added: “As someone who is supposedly representative of the city, he should have been very mindful of saying that at the time.

“He can’t take those words back.”

Tags


Tags

