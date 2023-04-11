Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An oil and gas worker from Aberdeenshire is preparing to pedala across France for charity.

Mark Young, from Daviot, near Inverurie will take on the 2,100-mile Grand Loop, where he will cycle the whole of the Tour de France one week before the professionals start.

The 55-year-old will take part in all 21 stages of the event – organised by Le Loop – which will begin in the Basque city of Bilbao in northern Spain on June 23 and finish in Paris on July 17.

Initially he was signed up to do the first-half route of the famous cycling competition, which entails nine days and 1,010 miles, however, he was offered the chance to do the full route after a place became available.

He will raise money for William Wates Memorial Trust – Le Loop’s official charity – which supports projects that encourage young people experiencing severe disadvantage to keep away from antisocial behaviour and crime.

Mr Young, who wants to “give something back”, aims to raise £3,000 for the charity and within a “hectic” week of his online donation page being set up, the self-employed worker has raised over £1,600 so far.

Although it as the “biggest” challenge that he has ever undertaken, he has already accomplished several others, including cycling the Pyrenees last year, the Alps for seven days in 2021 and from Land’s End to John O’Groats in 2019.

Mr Young cycles about 12,000 miles a year said that despite his experience, training is crucial – and is well under way.

“I started structured training on January 1,” he said. I do a lot of cycling anyway in general and I do structured training every year for about six months.”

At the moment, he trains for six days a week – equating to about 17-18 hours – with one rest day.