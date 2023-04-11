Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on the side

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Mexican fast-food outlet has launched an investigation amid claims staff wrote a rude message on a customer’s burritos.

Law student Dylan Tas ordered two burritos from Taco Bell on Union Street, Aberdeen with a friend.

But the pair were shocked when the food arrived and a rude name had been written on the outpackaging.

The two burritos had “w****r number one” and “w****r number two” written on them.

Taco Bell has now investigated – checking CCTV – and insists the crude terms must have been written while out for delivery.

Mr Tas, who has been living in Aberdeen for two years after moving up from London, was shocked at the crude labels.

He said: “If people are writing that on your food, what does that say about food hygiene?

“It gives you an idea about what might be happening at these fast food places.”

‘Nothing like this has ever happened before’

Despite being a loyal customer and getting Mexican-inspired food from the restaurant once or twice a week, Mr Tas said this was a first for him.

He said: “I have had cold food before, but that is understandable.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before.

“It is supposed to be a worldwide brand.”

Mr Tas is now unsure he’ll ever go back to the outlet, adding: “Anyone can order a Taco Bell, kids or families could have seen what they wrote”.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, April 3.

A Taco Bell spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of an alleged incident that took place in our Aberdeen restaurant.

“We, together with our franchise partner, have investigated the matter and CCTV footage suggests that the event in question did not occur while the order was in our care.

“The health and safety of our customers is a priority at all of our Taco Bell restaurants and we do not tolerate rude behaviour towards customers, staff or within the wider business.”

Aberdeen Taco Bell receives worst reviews in city

Aberdeen’s Union Street Taco Bell was the fifth to open in Scotland and the 57th in the UK when it took its first orders in September 2020.

However, since its launch the restaurant has generally received a poor response from customers.

According to Trip Advisor, the restaurant is ranked the worst ranked in the city at 391 out of 391. It has an average rating of one and a half stars.

Out of its last 10 reviews, nine gave it only one star. Zero star reviews are not possible.