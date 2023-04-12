Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis

Walkers on Ben Nevis are being urged to help in the search for a missing 26-year-old.

Police are asking anyone who was on the mountain yesterday to come forward if they saw Zekun Zhang.

He was last seen at about 1pm on Tuesday near the summit of Carn Mor Dearg.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, of medium build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black and grey boots. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

It is understood the alarm was raised when he failed to return to the North Face car park.

Sergeant Dawn Grant said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Zekun to contact police immediately.

“In particular, I would urge anyone out on these walking routes on Tuesday, and today, who may have heard or seen something that will help us find Zekun to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2343 of Tuesday, April 11.