Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen to shut for good in July after property owner ends lease

An Aberdeen care home will close at the end of July.

Woodside Care Home currently has 26 residents, who will now be moved elsewhere in the city with input from their loved ones and the local authorities.

The home, on Mugiemoss Road, was previously owned by Four Seasons Health Care but is now independent. The property owners have confirmed they do not intend to keep running the care service when the current lease ends on July 31.

The care home said that they will be doing everything they can to support the residents, loved ones and staff through the process, ensuring a “smooth transition”.

They also confirmed they will be working “closely” with Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership to “identify” opportunities for staff and residents to move to alternative care homes in the area.

‘Remain committed’

A spokeswoman for Woodside Care Home said they would be working with other local providers to find places for residents and job opportunities for staff.

She said: “It is with sadness that we must announce that Woodside Care Home will be closing in July 2023.

“The lease for the property at Woodside Care Home will come to an end on July 31, and unfortunately the property owners do not intend to continue running the current care service.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone who makes their home with us at Woodside Care Home has always been our absolute priority.

“We remain committed to caring for every single resident until the home closes.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed it was working with families to find alternative homes for residents.

A spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership is aware, and has already started work with the care home to ensure all residents and their families are supported regarding the closure of the home.

“We will be working closely with all involved, so suitable, alternative accommodation is found for all residents.”