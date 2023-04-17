Aberdeen Italian restaurants offer loyal Dons fans exclusive discount

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Italian restaurants are rewarding loyal Dons fans with an exclusive deal this month.

Tony Macaroni and Mozza are welcoming Aberdeen FC supporters and their families to the two popular city venues with 20% off their bill.

Raf Monda, general manager of Tony Macaroni and Mozza, both owned by the Viva Italia group, said the offer has been very popular in the past.

He said: “As members of the community ourselves, it’s important for us to connect with the Aberdeen FC fan base and keep the local pride going by giving a little bit of that love back to our customers.”

By Official Appointment (BoA) is an initiative that brings together local businesses, Aberdeen FC, and loyal fans.

Laura Butler of BoA said joining forces with Tony Macaroni and Mozza reinforces their shared ambition to be at the heart of the local community.

She added: “This is particularly relevant during the cost-of-living crisis when we feel it is more important than ever to give back to our fans and support the businesses that support the club.”

Aberdeen fans can claim 20% off both Tony Macaroni and Mozza by booking online until April 30.