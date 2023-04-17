Police called after 11-year-old boy found with knife at Fraserburgh primary school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a Fraserburgh school this afternoon after an 11-year-old was found in possession of a knife.

Officers attended the primary school in the north-east town after reports were raised of a pupil with a weapon.

It is understood it was not brandished and was recovered by officers.

Sergeant Geogg Catto, from Fraserburgh Police Station, said: “Around noon on Monday, April 17, police were made aware of an 11-year-old boy in possession of a knife at a school in Fraserburgh.

“The weapon was not brandished and has been recovered by officers.

“Police are working with partners to address the matter.”