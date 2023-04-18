Maggie’s Culture Crawl returns to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A unique charity walk which allows participants to take in some of Aberdeen’s top attractions will return this year.

Maggie’s will host the hugely popular Culture Crawl on June 16, raising money for cancer sufferers and their families.

The walk, now in its sixth year, gives fundraisers the chance to get an out-of-hours sneak peek into cultural venues they may not otherwise visit.

There is also plenty of entertainment, snacks and treats along the eight-mile route.

Brings businesses and communities together

In past years, walkers have been treated to Tai Chi, acrobatics, a barbershop performance and guided Nuart talks along the way.

Past stops have included the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre, the Freemasons’ Hall, The Capitol and The Gordon Highlander’s Museum.

It has raised over £300,000 since the event started in 2017 with £58,000 raised at 2022’s crawl.

Maggie’s Aberdeen fundraising manager Richard Stewart is “overjoyed” the walk is back.

“I look forward to this event more and more each year,” he said. “It allows us to stay active, walk with friends and family, explore local venues, and raise as much money as possible for those living with cancer.

“Once again, we will get to see a sea of orange hit the streets as the crawl returns to its original format following two years of restrictions forced by the pandemic.

“The event allows for local businesses and communities to come together to rally behind the walkers, allowing us to celebrate our city’s culture at each stage of the walk.”

He thanked the businesses in Aberdeen who help contribute to the event and the charity’s staff and participants for allowing the event to continue.

Mr Stewart added: “I cannot wait to see our fundraisers hit the streets and begin raising money for those who need it most.”

For more information on Maggie’s Culture Crawl, click here.