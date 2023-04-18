Aberdeen Airport parking to become cashless

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport parking to become cashless

The airport has announced the change as it upgrades its pay machines.

By Cameron Roy
Parking at Aberdeen International Airport is going cashless. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Parking at Aberdeen International Airport is going cashless. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport has announced all of its car parks will be going cashless.

The change has been made as the airport invests in improving its existing pay machines.

Cash will no longer be accepted at the short stay car park from April 21 and at the express drop off from April 25.

Instead, customers will be asked to use card or contactless payments.

The airport says the change will make passengers’ drop-off “smoother, speedier and more convenient”.

Social media reacts to cashless parking

The news has already split opinions on the airport’s social media.

Members of the public were still expressing shock after the airport increased its drop-off charge from £4 to £5 to deal with “operational costs” in February.

The drop-off charge was first introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 at just £1 before quickly doubling to £2 the following year. It later increased again in 2019 to £3 before going up to £4 in 2022.

Glasgow Airport also costs £5 for a 15-minute drop-off. Whereas Edinburgh Airport charges £4 for 10 minutes and £8 for 15 minutes.

Mark Tobin commented: “That’s cause you need a credit card to afford to park there.”

The airport has controversially increased its drop-off charges over the years. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Christopher Mackie wrote: “And you wonder why most folk now use Edinburgh and Glasgow. Aberdeen airport is a rip-off.”

Bill Reith wrote: “No one carries enough cash to pay your charges.”

Fiona Elrik meanwhile expressed her concern about a move to a cashless society, posting: “Most people are missing the point. Why cashless?! Disgrace, cash will be nonexistent soon”.

However, Aberdeen Airport also offers a free 30-minute drop-off point at its long-stay car park which is connected to the terminal by a free shuttle bus.

More parking opportunities

The cashless announcement comes after the airport was recently accused of “not wanting competition” after a rival car park extension was approved – despite the airport objecting.

Councillors approved the plans which will create 193 extra spaces.

The airport’s own 530-space “park and depart” car park will be reopening soon after being used as a Covid testing site.

