Aberdeen Airport parking to become cashless

Aberdeen Airport has announced all of its car parks will be going cashless.

The change has been made as the airport invests in improving its existing pay machines.

Cash will no longer be accepted at the short stay car park from April 21 and at the express drop off from April 25.

Instead, customers will be asked to use card or contactless payments.

The airport says the change will make passengers’ drop-off “smoother, speedier and more convenient”.

Social media reacts to cashless parking

The news has already split opinions on the airport’s social media.

Members of the public were still expressing shock after the airport increased its drop-off charge from £4 to £5 to deal with “operational costs” in February.

The drop-off charge was first introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 at just £1 before quickly doubling to £2 the following year. It later increased again in 2019 to £3 before going up to £4 in 2022.

Glasgow Airport also costs £5 for a 15-minute drop-off. Whereas Edinburgh Airport charges £4 for 10 minutes and £8 for 15 minutes.

Mark Tobin commented: “That’s cause you need a credit card to afford to park there.”

Christopher Mackie wrote: “And you wonder why most folk now use Edinburgh and Glasgow. Aberdeen airport is a rip-off.”

Bill Reith wrote: “No one carries enough cash to pay your charges.”

Fiona Elrik meanwhile expressed her concern about a move to a cashless society, posting: “Most people are missing the point. Why cashless?! Disgrace, cash will be nonexistent soon”.

However, Aberdeen Airport also offers a free 30-minute drop-off point at its long-stay car park which is connected to the terminal by a free shuttle bus.

More parking opportunities

The cashless announcement comes after the airport was recently accused of “not wanting competition” after a rival car park extension was approved – despite the airport objecting.

Councillors approved the plans which will create 193 extra spaces.

The airport’s own 530-space “park and depart” car park will be reopening soon after being used as a Covid testing site.