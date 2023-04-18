Plans for takeaway beside Balmoral Castle with visits to royal retreat set to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for takeaway beside Balmoral Castle with visits to royal retreat set to soar

The proposal for the kiosk comes as a slew of upgrades are pencilled in at the Deeside estate.

By Ben Hendry
The Balmoral take-away kiosk would open at a visitor cafe yards form the A-listed castle.
The Balmoral take-away kiosk would open at a visitor cafe yards form the A-listed castle. Image: Dovecot architects

Visitors to the Royal Family’s Aberdeenshire home could soon be able to grab a quick snack with plans for a takeaway kiosk next to Balmoral Castle.

The 50,000 acre expanse has been part of royal life since Queen Victoria bought it in the mid-19th century.

It was thrown into the global spotlight last September when the Queen died at the Scottish retreat she adored all her life.

And, with the coronation of King Charles approaching, many tourists will be eager to glimpse his beloved Aberdeenshire getaway.

The site reopened to visitors on April 1, and Balmoral Estates says its rising popularity has sparked a series of proposed upgrades.

The takeaway kiosk would open in the Piper’s Hall building next to Balmoral Castle. Image: Dovecot architects

Where would Balmoral take-away be?

The improvements centre around the Queen’s Building – which is nestled at the heart of the grounds, between the famous castle and the estate office and stables.

It was built in the late 1980s as staff accommodation and break rooms, with an adjoining canteen.

Known as Piper’s Hall, the canteen doubles as a cafe for visitors and function venue when the estate is open to visitors.

The Piper’s Hall, in the centre of this image, opened in 1991. Image: Dovecot architects

Chief among the proposals are plans to extend the cafe, with a takeaway kiosk serving up treats.

This should help to free up space for more diners in the building itself.

And to accommodate the expected influx of tourists, Balmoral bosses want to form a new covered seating area capable of seating 60 diners outside as well.

There would also be a new garden arbor and kitchen stores to stock the extra food being ordered in for hungry guests.

This is how the building looks just now. Image: Dovecot architects

Alongside all this, the roof would be re-tiled and solar panels installed.

In a further eco-friendly touch, all of the new timber structures would be formed using Scottish larch trees toppled during recent storms.

A clocktower would be added too.

The extra 60 seats would be created alongside the Balmoral takeaway. Image: Dovecot architects

Balmoral take-away ‘integral’ to tourism success

The estate’s visitor enterprise manager said the takeaway would be “integral” to broadening the “visitor offering”.

In the planning documents, they said: “This will allow the catering operation to seat more people undercover, which is essential to add value to the customer experience.

“This also allows us to make better use of the internal space for a multitude of functions and still cope with the mass tourism market.”

This artist’s impression shows people queuing up outside the takeaway, while others gather in the extra seating outside. Image: Dovecot architects

Plans come as King Charles eyes up Balmoral maze

The application has been submitted by Balmoral’s tourism boss James Hamilton-Goddard.

It comes as King Charles plans to create a “huge thistle maze” there in tribute to his upbringing at Sandringham.

The plans have been formed ahead of the added attraction opening to the public next year.

Balmoral Castle has been a royal mainstay for generations.

Are you planning a visit to Balmoral this summer? Let us know in our comments section below

It is believed Charles could be following in his mother’s footsteps with a relaxing stay in Royal Deeside prior to the coronation next month.

He and wife Camilla were spotted heading to Crathie Kirk on Sunday, April 16, a few miles from their Birkhall home on the historic estate.

The Queen had a week of “complete rest” there before being crowned in 1953.

You can see the plans for the visitor facilities here and read more about the Queen’s connection with Balmoral here:

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher 'assaulted by child' with knife
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools - with six in Northfield under threat
The new home would be located on the historic Battle of Harlaw battlefield. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
House to be built on ancient battlefield outside Inverurie 'will upset our ancestors' graves'
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
181 Union Street: Then and now. Plans to build flats in the upper floors of the former Gaumont Cinema on Union Street have taken a big stride forward. Image: DC Thomson.
Lights, camera, action! Affordable housing deal struck for flats above former Union Street picture…
Parents are fighting to save Largue School, which is set to be mothballed by Aberdeenshire Council.
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
Union Terrace Gardens was reopened to the public in December. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mum hits out at 'vile' youths who poured beer down slide as daughter plays…
Practice managers say they've been weighing up their options at the clinic, based at Inverurie Health and Care Hub, for some time. Image: NHS Grampian
Frustration as helpline for Inverurie patients left seeking information about GP surgery hand back…
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire Council to launch £160 million search to find contractors to upgrade homes

Most Read

1
Police in Winram Place, where the alleged attempted murder took place
Naked knifeman attacked ex with axe and told police: ‘I should’ve chopped her up’
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
3
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
4
Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald.
Mark McDonald says allegations had ‘significant impact’ on his mental health
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
6
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5m innovation centre in Inverness
7
The High Court in Glasgow
Highland man raped woman as she drifted in and out of consciousness
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
9
Police said a woman had died at the scene of the accident. Image: Police Scotland.
Woman, 64, and dog killed in A82 crash involving bus and Land Rover
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Elgin Cathedral. Image by Jason Hedges
Ten heritage sites to visit in Moray and the Highlands and Islands
Bob Proctor
Elgin funeral director celebrates anniversary milestone after £500,000 investment
Orkney highly protected marine areas
Orkney council would oppose any negative effects of Highly Protected Marine Areas on communities,…
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Buckie Grove, Bridge of Don, this wonderful home is ideal for growing families. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Beautiful Bridge of Don home complete with barbecue hut on the market for £435,000
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam at the opening of the life sciences innovation centre in Inverness.
BoJo's famous Covid advisor 'JVT' is a Highland university student
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Rural voices must be heard on flawed Wildlife Management Bill
Champions Loch Ness celebrate their NCL title win. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Loch Ness looking to continue progress following first North Caledonian League title
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]