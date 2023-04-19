New lease of life for Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery which helps boost mental health

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recreational fishing pond which helps men in the north-east with their mental health has been saved.

Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery, near Turriff, and opened in 2004 but its future was cast into doubt last year after owner Viv Fallon died.

However, a regular user of the pond – seen as a lifeline to many men – has taken on the lease and hopes to see more people out on the water again soon.

Ed Quirie, 80, described the four-acre site as the “perfect place”.

Mr Quirie, from Turriff, has been using the facility for the past 14 years, and is keen to revive it a bit.

He said: “It was getting a bit dilapidated and it’s an exceptionally nice place for the fishery, and I just decided to take it on and try and revive it.”

About five to six men visit the fishery daily, with more expected to turn out as the weather picks up.

‘Boys come and have a yatter’

Mr Quirie said: “It’s just a perfect place, with a nice, calming atmosphere. No aggro, no noise, just listening to nature.”

Discussing the “community service” that Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery provides for mental health, he added: “It’s a great place for that, the boys come and have a yatter, a bit of banter.

“When you’re out there, your mind’s your own, there’s not any other noises going on. It’s very seldom that you hear any traffic, the only noise you hear is nature, so it’s a nice place to be.”

‘You just love it’

Local community nurse Jill Morrison, who lives near the fishery, praised how it helps people’s mental health in the area, including her own.

“My husband works offshore for three weeks, so I go along with the dog and get a coffee from them. It’s just my company thing, you just love it,” she said.

Discussing the positive affect the fishery has on older men in the area, she added: “For the fishing, there’s a lot of guys that go to that and there’s a lot of guys wanting to come up.

“There’s one man, he’s 88, still drives and comes out there and he just loves it. It’s the only thing that get’s him out the house.”