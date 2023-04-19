New lease of life for Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery which helps boost mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New lease of life for Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery which helps boost mental health

The future of the Turriff fishery, which opened in 2004, was left in doubt after owner Viv Fallon died late last year.

By Chris Cromar
Ed Quirie is the new leaseholder of Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A recreational fishing pond which helps men in the north-east with their mental health has been saved.

Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery, near Turriff, and opened in 2004 but its future was cast into doubt last year after owner Viv Fallon died.

However, a regular user of the pond – seen as a lifeline to many men – has taken on the lease and hopes to see more people out on the water again soon.

Ed Quirie, 80, described the four-acre site as the “perfect place”.

The fishery has a number of men who attend regularly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Quirie, from Turriff, has been using the facility for the past 14 years, and is keen to revive it a bit.

He said: “It was getting a bit dilapidated and it’s an exceptionally nice place for the fishery, and I just decided to take it on and try and revive it.”

About five to six men visit the fishery daily, with more expected to turn out as the weather picks up.

‘Boys come and have a yatter’

Mr Quirie said: “It’s just a perfect place, with a nice, calming atmosphere. No aggro, no noise, just listening to nature.”

Discussing the “community service” that Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery provides for mental health, he added: “It’s a great place for that, the boys come and have a yatter, a bit of banter.

“When you’re out there, your mind’s your own, there’s not any other noises going on. It’s very seldom that you hear any traffic, the only noise you hear is nature, so it’s a nice place to be.”

‘You just love it’

Local community nurse Jill Morrison, who lives near the fishery, praised how it helps people’s mental health in the area, including her own.

“My husband works offshore for three weeks, so I go along with the dog and get a coffee from them. It’s just my company thing, you just love it,” she said.

Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery is located next to Delgatie Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Discussing the positive affect the fishery has on older men in the area, she added: “For the fishing, there’s a lot of guys that go to that and there’s a lot of guys wanting to come up.

“There’s one man, he’s 88, still drives and comes out there and he just loves it. It’s the only thing that get’s him out the house.”

