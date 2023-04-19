Residents call for review on ‘wasteful’ £1.4 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire community has branded a proposed £1.4 million leisure centre upgrade as a “waste of money and time”.

Residents of Stonehaven were delighted when an upgrade to the leisure centre scored support in the participatory budgeting meeting last year.

It was hoped the £1.4 million “extension and improvement” project would provide new, much-needed upgrades to aging facilities.

But now the finalised plans have been revealed, several members of the community have been left disappointed and have questioned if the upgrade is worth the money.

The project – one of six options residents could vote on – was announced as the winner in March 2022 at the meeting hosted by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA).

‘Waste of money and time’

A dance studio, gym extension, an accessible PAMIS changing area and enhanced lighting in the pool area from part of the proposals.

Last year Aberdeenshire Council said the enlarged fitness room will be able to host more modern equipment and said the changes were very much a “response to local demand”.

But Jackie Bruce, vice chairwoman of Stonehaven Community Sports Hub, said many people did not understand what they were voting for, and were under the impression they were getting a new leisure centre.

“I can’t see the value at all,” the 54-year-old said.

“Most people, when you speak to them, thought we were getting a brand new leisure centre.”

She claimed the community wanted to increase capacity at the centre, and believes the proposals fail to do that.

Describing it as a “waste of money and time”, she added: “We’re just getting a reconfiguration of a space which could be done with a simple partition wall to create a very similar outcome and not need to spend the £1.4 million.”

Calls for a review

Mrs Bruce believes the plans do not address the ongoing issues clubs and groups in the area face, such as outdated facilities and no storage space. Around 581 sq ft of floor space is being added to the centre.

She believes even the new dance studio being created is too small for many groups.

Mrs Bruce said these lack of benefits and value is concerning, especially in a time when many communities are experiencing hard budget cuts.

Calling for a review, she said: “I just think the process needs to be stopped dead in its tracks right now.

“I think people are angry and I think people will be very disappointed if this is allowed to go ahead.

“The community needs to wake up to what the council are doing here and actually the council need to wake up and start providing the services that we’re all paying for.”

Project aiming to bring ‘real benefits to community’

Mrs Bruce shared a presentation of the proposed extension at the last Stonehaven and District Community Council meeting.

At the meeting, chairman David Lawman, said very few people appeared convinced of the value of the project.

He said: “We ask to revisit it and check we are getting value for money.”

Aberdeenshire Council said the voting process on the proposals highlighted the “excellent work” groups and leisure organisations continue to carry out to “meet local needs”.

Avril Nicol, head of Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “Voice Your Choice provided the people of Stonehaven with a very clear and democratic way to get involved in a local decision-making process and we were delighted so many of you supported the initiative.

“I would like to thank the people and the groups involved for their continued drive and determination to deliver these proposals which will bring real benefits to the Stonehaven community.”

Aberdeenshire Council said Stonehaven Leisure Centre on Beach Road would be closed for a short period while the scheduled works are carried out.