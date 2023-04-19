Residents call for review on ‘wasteful’ £1.4 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents call for review on ‘wasteful’ £1.4 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Stonehaven residents are concerned an expensive upgrade to the leisure centre is not bringing much-needed value or benefits to the community.

By Lottie Hood
Many residents are concerned the refurbishment is not god value for money. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Many residents are concerned the refurbishment is not god value for money. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire community has branded a proposed £1.4 million leisure centre upgrade as a “waste of money and time”.

Residents of Stonehaven were delighted when an upgrade to the leisure centre scored support in the participatory budgeting meeting last year.

It was hoped the £1.4 million “extension and improvement” project would provide new, much-needed upgrades to aging facilities.

But now the finalised plans have been revealed, several members of the community have been left disappointed and have questioned if the upgrade is worth the money.

The project – one of six options residents could vote on – was announced as the winner in March 2022 at the meeting hosted by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA).

‘Waste of money and time’

A dance studio, gym extension, an accessible PAMIS changing area and enhanced lighting in the pool area from part of the proposals.

Last year Aberdeenshire Council said the enlarged fitness room will be able to host more modern equipment and said the changes were very much a “response to local demand”.

But Jackie Bruce, vice chairwoman of Stonehaven Community Sports Hub, said many people did not understand what they were voting for, and were under the impression they were getting a new leisure centre.

Jackie Bruce, vice chairperson of Stonehaven Community Sports Hub. Image: Jackie Bruce.

“I can’t see the value at all,” the 54-year-old said.

“Most people, when you speak to them, thought we were getting a brand new leisure centre.”

She claimed the community wanted to increase capacity at the centre, and believes the proposals fail to do that.

Describing it as a “waste of money and time”, she added: “We’re just getting a reconfiguration of a space which could be done with a simple partition wall to create a very similar outcome and not need to spend the £1.4 million.”

Calls for a review

Mrs Bruce believes the plans do not address the ongoing issues clubs and groups in the area face, such as outdated facilities and no storage space. Around 581 sq ft of floor space is being added to the centre.

The blue area is the proposed extension to the building according to a presentation from Jackie Bruce. Image: Jackie Bruce.

She believes even the new dance studio being created is too small for many groups.

Mrs Bruce said these lack of benefits and value is concerning, especially in a time when many communities are experiencing hard budget cuts.

Calling for a review, she said: “I just think the process needs to be stopped dead in its tracks right now.

“I think people are angry and I think people will be very disappointed if this is allowed to go ahead.

“The community needs to wake up to what the council are doing here and actually the council need to wake up and start providing the services that we’re all paying for.”

Project aiming to bring ‘real benefits to community’

Mrs Bruce shared a presentation of the proposed extension at the last Stonehaven and District Community Council meeting.

At the meeting, chairman David Lawman, said very few people appeared convinced of the value of the project.

He said: “We ask to revisit it and check we are getting value for money.”

The leisure centre will be closed for the renovations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council said the voting process on the proposals highlighted the “excellent work” groups and leisure organisations continue to carry out to “meet local needs”.

Avril Nicol, head of Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “Voice Your Choice provided the people of Stonehaven with a very clear and democratic way to get involved in a local decision-making process and we were delighted so many of you supported the initiative.

“I would like to thank the people and the groups involved for their continued drive and determination to deliver these proposals which will bring real benefits to the Stonehaven community.”

Aberdeenshire Council said Stonehaven Leisure Centre on Beach Road would be closed for a short period while the scheduled works are carried out.

