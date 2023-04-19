Road markings and signs on A96 at Colpy to be reviewed to improve safety after 11 crashes in three years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New road signs and markings will be installed at a danger junction on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road that was scene to a four-vehicle crash in January.

Two pensioners, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital in a serious condition after the incident involving three cars and a lorry near the junction for Morgan McVeigh’s at Colpy.

Now figures given to Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett by the Scottish Government have revealed the stretch between Pitmachie and Huntly has had 11 personal injury collisions between 2020 and 2022.

‘Colpy layout is a huge risk to A96 motorists’

Following the crash in January, Mr Burnett held talks with Transport Scotland, police and Amey’s road safety team.

The Conservative MSP believes there are collisions and near misses happening at the A96 Colpy junction on a “weekly” basis.

He believes new signage and road markings do not go far enough to address the risks and has repeated calls to accelerate dualling of the road.

He said: “Motorists often take their life into their own hands when trying to cross the carriageway at Colpy which is why I want to see the layout of the junction changed to mitigate these risks.

“This should have happened years ago under plans to dual the A96 but shockingly, the proposals to upgrade the road in full are now in doubt due to the SNP-Green coalition at Holyrood.

“I believe more needs to be done in addition to the new signage and road markings and for the sake of families whose loved ones have been impacted by collisions at the junction, I hope this can be achieved in the future.”

Are A96 upgrades coming?

The Scottish Government previously committed to dualling the A96 all the way from Aberdeen to Inverness, encompassing the stretch at Colpy.

This week First Minister Humza Yousaf reaffirmed the pledge for upgrades to the road, but only from Inverness to Auldearn, including a Nairn bypass.

The rest of the project remains subject to a review, which is due to be completed by the end of the year, following an agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

The same stretch between Pitmachie and Colpy was also the scene of a 10-vehicle crash at Dukewell south of Huntly in March.

In a letter to Mr Burnett, the Scottish Government said: “As advised Police Scotland, Transport Scotland and Amey met to discuss this most recent accident that occurred on January 12 and the safety of the trunk road network between Huntly and Pitmachie more generally.

“Police Scotland did not raised any specific road safety concerns, however, based on the discussions, it was agreed to review the location of road signs and type of road markings at the junction to Morgan McVeigh’s/trunk road layby with a view to improving overall road safety.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland, Transport Scotland and Amey met to discuss this most recent accident that occurred on January 12, and the safety of the trunk road network between Huntly and Pitmachie more generally.

“Following these discussions, Transport Scotland has instructed Amey to investigate road signs and markings in the area.

“Details of any new road markings and signs would be determined upon completion of this investigation. The investigation is programmed for the 2023/24 financial year.”