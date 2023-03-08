Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving ten vehicles near Huntly.

The incident happened just after 7am on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, four miles east of Huntly.

Five ambulances, four patient transport vehicles, a special operations team, trauma team and an air ambulance were called to the scene at Dukewell, near Glens of Foudland.

One person was taken to Jubilee Hospital in Huntly while another was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Paramedics also treated others at the scene.

The extent of injuries is not known.

Two fire crews from Huntly and Inverurie were also dispatched and made the scene safe.

The A96 remains closed and police have set up a local diversion through Oyne.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists of low sunglare which was affecting visibility as well as snow of the ground in the area.

The vehicles involved included two vans, a blue Volkswagen Golf, grey Ford Fiesta, white Ford Fiesta, black Nissan Navarro and white Range Rover.

A police spokesman said : “Around 7.40am on Wednesday, 8 March, we received a report of a crash involving a number of vehicles on the A96 south of Huntly.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We transported two patients to hospital, one to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and one to Jubilee Hospital in Huntly, while a number of other patients were treated at the scene

The road has now reopened to traffic after the vehicles were recovered.