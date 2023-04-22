Brave grandad ‘living life to the full’ following cancer diagnosis

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mike Herberston hopes sharing the story of his cancer journey will encourage others to get checked out if they think something is wrong.

The avid golf player had been suffering with a sore back and ribs for about a year that no amount of physio or chiropractor appointments could resolve.

While he put it down to a sporting injury, his partner Pauline Crozier, who works as a nurse, was adamant he should go to the doctors for a second opinion.

The 64-year-old, who lives in Aberdeen, was told he had prostate cancer just four days after his initial appointment last December.

“My appointment was the the Thursday night and I got a call on the Friday saying there was a problem,” he said. “I was in the hospital on the Monday and got my diagnosis and a blood transfusion.

“For anything unexplained that’s been going on, get yourself checked out. Don’t just bury your head in the sand – men are good at doing that, and I was probably one of them.”

‘A great experience’

Next month, the grandfather-of-three will take to the stage at the Beach Ballroom as part of the Brave fashion show to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

Although he has not yet personally benefited from the vital support the charity provide, Mr Herbertson knows firsthand how important their work is.

His late fiancee, Fiona Vass, was one of the models who took to the stage for the very first Courage on the Catwalk before she died from breast cancer in December 2016.

It was Fiona’s sister, Sheena Anderson, who nominated Mr Herbertson to take part in this year’s event.

“I saw how much it gave her an enthusiasm about life when things were at a low,” he said. “That’s how I initially became aware of Friends of Anchor and what has motivated me to take part.

“We’re being very well looked after by them and it’s a great release from the humdrum of what’s happening. It’s been a great experience so far.

“One of the other benefits is making new friends. I’ve really hit it off with (fellow model) Colin Duffus, we play golf together and call each day – we’re a support to each other.”

‘Living life to the full’

Mr Herberston, originally from Portsoy, worked as a sheriff clerk across the north and north-east for 42 years and now runs his own auditing business – which allows him much more time to play golf.

Despite his cancer diagnosis, he is keeping himself active and tries to get out to play his favourite sport every day.

His son, Barry Herberston, has travelled over from his home in Houston twice since December and he speaks to his daughter, Becky Cargill, daily.

“I’ve had great support from Pauline and Sheena, and my kids and grandkids – Liam and Rory in Arbroath and Alexander in Houston,” he added.

The soon-to-be model is currently receiving a hormonal treatment to try and prevent the cancer from spreading further which he said made him “instantly” feel better.

This week, he was told he was responding well to the treatment and his PSA levels, which can be used to help detect prostate cancer, have dropped significantly from 1,645 to 19.

“I’m living life to the full,” he added. “I’m feeling so good. I realise that might change in the future so I’m trying to be as normal as possible.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on May 4 and 5. For more information, or tickets click here.