Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of an Aberdeen care home celebrated World Circus Day with a week of carnival themed activities.

A circus party started the week of fun at Jesmond Care Home, with residents enjoying entertainment from local magician Allan Cadabra, and some themed food and drink.

Residents were also invited to try their hand at juggling, hula hooping and taking part in the activities at the Bridge of Don care home.

Glenda Frew, an 89-year-old resident at Jesmond Care Home said: “I’ve had a blast enjoying all the circus themed activities. I really enjoyed the magic show.

“There is never a dull day at Jesmond and I love how much effort is always put in by the activities coordinators to ensure that we have a range of exciting events.”

Jesmond Care Home is owned by Renaissance Care, which runs 16 homes across Scotland.

The organisation aims to provide fun and inventive events that engage residents and focusses on improving their health and wellbeing, as well as encouraging fun and physical activity.

‘Great buzz’

Activities coordinator at Jesmond Care Home, Jade McGowan said: “There is always a great buzz in the home when we put on events like this. We’re really lucky to have residents who are always game for a good laugh and to try something new.

“Staying active is vital to maintaining good health as you get older. It is our goal at Renaissance Care is to ensure that we provide as many opportunities as possible for residents to get involved, stay active and most importantly have fun.”