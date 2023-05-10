Aberdeen Women’s captain Loren Campbell to retire at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen FC Women’s captain Loren Campbell has announced that she will retire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old defender, who recently made her 100th appearance for the club, has been capped by Scotland at under-17 and under-19 level.

The right back will lead her team out for the final home game against Dundee United at Balmoral Stadium tonight before ending her career with two away games at Hamilton Accies and Motherwell.

Campbell insists the decision was not an easy one to make but she believes it is time to hang up her boots.

She said: “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, to walk away from something I love so much.

“I don’t know life without football. But at the end of this season I’ll call time on my playing career. I’m finally hanging the boots up.

“From a girl who signed for the Dons at 10 years old to the player who is now retiring as captain of the women’s team, I can only walk away with immense happiness and pride.

“I’ll forever love the game and forever cherish all the memories I’ve made during this part of my life.

“But most importantly, I’ll forever be grateful for the great friends I’ve made and the people I’ve met through the beautiful game.

“Don’t cry because is over, smile because it happened.”

Levey hails departing Dons skipper

Interim women’s coach Gavin Levey hailed Campbell’s commitment to the club and believes the defender can leave proud of her accomplishments with the club.

He said: “I have known for some time that Loren was thinking about this. She is very organised and very committed to what she does.

“She does nothing by halves, so she has taken a long time to think about this decision. I’m sure it has been an emotional time for her in coming to this decision.

“She is one of few players who was part of the team that got relegated twice and then got promoted twice. She has seen it all at this level.

“I still see her as being young, but Loren sees herself as one of the older ones in the team, because the group is such a young side.

“She reached the 100 games milestone earlier this year which I think was important to her.

“We must respect the decision she has made about what she wants to do in the future.

“She is retiring from football, she is not leaving to play for another team.

“She has given so much of her life to this game and to Aberdeen Football Club, so now is maybe the time for her to look after herself and the family members around her.”