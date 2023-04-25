Midnight Runway Run returns to Aberdeen International Airport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of runners will take to Aberdeen Airport’s runway for a charity challenge with a difference this summer.

Around 400 people will descend on Aberdeen International Airport for the popular Midnight Runway Run.

Organisers have made the event bigger in response to demand for spaces for the 4K run, with past events only having 300 spaces.

Last year, runners completed a 3.5K course and raised £40,000 for charity.

This year’s event takes place on June 24, with charities We Too! and Kayleigh’s Wee Stars to benefit.

A third charity will also be selected by CHC Helicopters.

CHC Helicopter captain Ryan Broadhurst, who organises the run with the airport’s operations, team, said: “It is always great to return once again to Aberdeen International Airport for the Runway Run.

“Working with the airport team to co-ordinate the challenge and bring 400 runners onto the runway for charity is really special.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone who engaged with us last year and look forward to welcoming everyone back for another race on the runway this summer.”

Runners urged to sign up

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, priced £25, and are available to runners of all abilities. Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100.

Ace Aviation, Signature Flight Support, ABM, Hampton by Hilton, Falck Fire Services and NATs are sponsoring the fundraiser.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “Last year’s sold out event was a huge success raising more than £40,000 for charity.

“We’d encourage runners of all abilities to apply for a space in the most exclusive running event in the region.

“We’re delighted to open up our runway to our runners once more and look forward to working in partnership with CHC Helicopter to raise essential funds for worthy causes.”