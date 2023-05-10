Pray and display: Choice between ‘breaking law or missing prayers’ at Aberdeen mosque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pray and display: Choice between ‘breaking law or missing prayers’ at Aberdeen mosque

Council chiefs will look at making parking near Aberdeen Central Mosque free on Friday afternoons.

By Alastair Gossip
Worshippers at Aberdeen Central Mosque are being left to choose between missing Friday lunchtime prayers or illegally parking. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Worshippers at Aberdeen Central Mosque are being left to choose between missing Friday lunchtime prayers or illegally parking. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen worshippers are facing a “desperate choice” between illegal parking or missing the most important prayer of their week.

Community leaders “never thought it would get so busy” at the former Frederick Street School, which Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) took over in 2021.

The popularity of Aberdeen Central Mosque is leading to problem parking, with leaders even urging members to “miss prayers” rather than compound the issue.

Now “very, very worried” trustees have asked the city council to help.

But the Imam, Ibrahim Alwawi, has called for the change to cover all city mosques and other places of worship too.

The root of the problem parking: ‘Everyone loves to go and pray’ at Aberdeen Central Mosque

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik painted the the city transport committee a picture of the problem, as he called for assistance.

Worshippers at Aberdeen Central Mosque are resorting to parking illegally as they rush to Friday lunchtime prayers. Council bosses are looking at making parking in the neighbouring Frederick Street multi-storey free to help. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Worshippers at Aberdeen Central Mosque are resorting to parking illegally as they rush to Friday lunchtime prayers – with the Frederick Street multi-storey only next door. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The mosque is next door to the Frederick Street multi-storey, which has earmarked spaces for the Aberdeen Health Village across the road.

“AMIC is a great addition for our Muslim community, a really good, reasonable space to pray on Fridays,” Mr Malik said.

“There are a few other venues but it’s very, very busy on Fridays because everyone loves to go there and pray.

“Sometimes people are breaking the law, parking on double yellow lines and across the road or using NHS-marked spaces.”

Aberdeen Central Mosque leaders urge people to ‘miss prayers’ rather than break the rules

Mr Malik said trustees were so worried by the problem parking that they have urged worshippers to even “miss the Friday prayers”, rather than add to the trouble.

Their concerns have fallen on deaf ears though.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik led calls for the change to allow Muslim worshippers the same parking flexibility as the city’s Christians enjoy on Sundays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Currently, parking is free in Aberdeen’s pay and display car parks until 1pm on Sundays.

This allows Christian worshippers to drive to church without a financial barrier or fear of landing a fixed penalty notice ticket.

But Sunday is not a universal sabbath. The Qur’an’s most important day of prayer is a Friday.

City chiefs will now price up how much it would cost to afford Aberdeen’s Muslims the same flexibility over Friday lunchtimes.

Aberdeen Central Mosque Imam: ‘Equality for all houses of worship’

Imam Ibrahim Alwawi told The Press And Journal it is “all about equality” and supporting Aberdeen Central Mosque to succeed.

He fears the issues could deter people from attending at all, especially given the present cost of living.

Imam Ibrahim Alwawi said the council would be backing Aberdeen Central Mosque to succeed if the parking rules were changed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Imam Ibrahim Alwawi said the council would be backing Aberdeen Central Mosque to succeed if the parking rules were changed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“This is a consideration of the religious need to encourage those who want to practice their faith,” he said.

“We are not talking about every day. It would just be once a week, for two hours for the most important sermon and prayer of the week.

“Lunchtime is very tight. People want to pray and to eat and when you introduce finding parking and paying it becomes stressful.

“We are talking about all mosques. And I want to be clear, we are calling for this to cover all houses of worship.”

Roads bosses are to look at the feasibility of changing the rules currently in place, and estimates of how much the multicultural shift would cost the city.

Mosque buildings to become family homes after new place of worship opens in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
6
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]