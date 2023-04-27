E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month

Under the initiative, the e-bikes will be available to hire from various locations in Aberdeenshire. 

By Lottie Hood
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Rental e-bikes are set to be launched in Ellon next month to help encourage people to venture into the “great outdoors”.

The launch event will announce the arrival of 20 electric bikes to use along local routes such as the popular Formartine and Buchan Way.

Held at Ellon Community Campus, residents will get the chance to try out the bikes on May 13 from 12pm-3pm.

Dr Bike, bike rides with the Aberdeenshire Bothy team, cycling merchandise and Love 2 Ride activities will also be attending the event.

Introducing an ‘environmentally-friendly’ transport option

Under the initiative, the e-bikes will be available to hire from various locations in Aberdeenshire.

These include Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre, Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, Ellon Community Campus, MACBI at Mintlaw and Aden Country Park.

Storage lockers for equipment and GPS trackers are also included in the scheme.

The e-bikes will be launched at an event in Ellon in May. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

The e-bikes can be hired in two-hourly slots costing £6.60 per two hours. This can be done using the free mobile MOQO phone app.

Through the app, users will be able to see if there are bikes available, search and book sessions and unlock the bikes for use. The bikes must be returned to the same location they have been hired from.

Council strategy development officer Helena Leite said the initiative had been a “long time” in the planning.

She added: “We’re really looking forward to getting people out into the great outdoors using an environmentally-friendly alternative form of transport and enjoying some leisurely activity in our wonderful rural surroundings.”

The initiative is being run in partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and Live Life Aberdeenshire, MACBI and Aden Country Park.

It follows after e-bikes were also introduced to Inverness and Aberdeen for hire.

E-bikes will give users a ‘helping hand’

It is hoped the initiative will encourage residents to use the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Although primarily intended for use on the old rail line, the e-bikes can also be used to visit other locations.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability services, added: “I’m delighted to see this scheme being introduced on the Formartine and Buchan Way and hope that it will encourage more local people to take up cycling or cycle even more.

“The e-bikes have the considerable added benefit of giving users a helping hand should they require a bit of power which makes it especially attractive for older age groups or people with physical or health limitations.

“While the old rail line provides the perfect flat route for cycling, I would also be keen to look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced.”

