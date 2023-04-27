E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rental e-bikes are set to be launched in Ellon next month to help encourage people to venture into the “great outdoors”.

The launch event will announce the arrival of 20 electric bikes to use along local routes such as the popular Formartine and Buchan Way.

Held at Ellon Community Campus, residents will get the chance to try out the bikes on May 13 from 12pm-3pm.

Dr Bike, bike rides with the Aberdeenshire Bothy team, cycling merchandise and Love 2 Ride activities will also be attending the event.

Introducing an ‘environmentally-friendly’ transport option

Under the initiative, the e-bikes will be available to hire from various locations in Aberdeenshire.

These include Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre, Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, Ellon Community Campus, MACBI at Mintlaw and Aden Country Park.

Storage lockers for equipment and GPS trackers are also included in the scheme.

The e-bikes can be hired in two-hourly slots costing £6.60 per two hours. This can be done using the free mobile MOQO phone app.

Through the app, users will be able to see if there are bikes available, search and book sessions and unlock the bikes for use. The bikes must be returned to the same location they have been hired from.

Council strategy development officer Helena Leite said the initiative had been a “long time” in the planning.

She added: “We’re really looking forward to getting people out into the great outdoors using an environmentally-friendly alternative form of transport and enjoying some leisurely activity in our wonderful rural surroundings.”

The initiative is being run in partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and Live Life Aberdeenshire, MACBI and Aden Country Park.

It follows after e-bikes were also introduced to Inverness and Aberdeen for hire.

E-bikes will give users a ‘helping hand’

Although primarily intended for use on the old rail line, the e-bikes can also be used to visit other locations.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability services, added: “I’m delighted to see this scheme being introduced on the Formartine and Buchan Way and hope that it will encourage more local people to take up cycling or cycle even more.

“The e-bikes have the considerable added benefit of giving users a helping hand should they require a bit of power which makes it especially attractive for older age groups or people with physical or health limitations.

“While the old rail line provides the perfect flat route for cycling, I would also be keen to look at other areas across the north-east where this might be introduced.”