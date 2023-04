[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-month baby has died suddenly.

Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive at about 3.45am today.

The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers have been seen guarding the property throughout the day.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen around 3.45am on Thursday April 27 following the sudden death of a two-month-old baby girl.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”