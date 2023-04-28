Will it stay dry? The weather forecast for the May Day weekend across the region

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

May Day historically marks the beginning of summer in Europe, but will we be in luck for a sunny weekend this year?

From festivals to marches and May Day themed pub events, there is plenty happening across the north and north-east this bank holiday weekend.

And although the sun is not expected to be shining, revellers can at least look forward to dry, mild spells.

Weekend forecast

Elgin

In Elgin, where thousands are expected to attend music festival MacMoray on Saturday and Sunday, it will be overcast and cool on Saturday, with temperatures sitting at about 5C.

It will be overcast on Sunday, but much warmer at about 12C.

The festival, which made its debut last year, will see big hitters perform, including B*Witched, Big Country, Five, Sandi Thom and the Vengaboys.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Temperatures will be similar in Aberdeen, where the annual Aberdeen Trades Union Council march will take place tomorrow from 11am.

The procession will head down Union Street to a rally at Castlegate.

Elsewhere, a number of May Day themed events will be held in bars.

It will be overcast in the Granite City on Saturday, Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 5C and 11C.

There will be some light rain on Sunday in parts of Aberdeenshire, including Braemar where temperatures could dip as low as 1C.

Stonehaven and Peterhead will remain cloudy and overcast over the weekend, but the former could hit highs of 13C on Monday.

Inverness and the Highlands

In Inverness, the city centre is likely to be busy as football fans hit the pubs to watch Caley Thistle face Falkirk for a place in the Scottish Cup final, with the televised match in Glasgow kicking off tomorrow at 12.15am.

It will be overcast on Saturday and cloudy on Sunday, with temperatures at around 12C.

Fort William could hit 13C on Sunday and Monday, although there may also be some light rain showers.

Wick will be cooler and overcast, sitting between 5C and 9C.

Islands

It is a mixed bag for the island capitals this May Day weekend.

Kirkwall will sit between 3C and 9C and remain cloudy and overcast.

Meanwhile in Shetland, Lerwick will be just 1C on Saturday and will gradually get warmer over the weekend, potentially getting to 7C.

Stornoway will enjoy highs of 11C on Saturday and lows of 5C on Monday.