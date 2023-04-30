Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from garden

The branch closed in March 2021, but will now get a new lease of life.

By Ben Hendry
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A former bank in the heart of Turriff will become a pub – despite worries about an outdoor drinking area just inches from a neighbour’s garden.

Aberdeenshire Council has now granted a licence for the venue on the town’s Main Street.

It’s been empty since TSB closed the branch in March 2021.

A cutting from the front page of the Press and Journal from December 2020 when the Turriff TSB was one of many closed by the banking giant.
We covered the decision to close the bank when it was announced in late 2020. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Christine Hosie was last year granted planning permission to turn it into a bar, and has now cleared the final hurdle towards opening up.

However, the local authority first had to consider complaints from worried neighbours.

Why did neighbours object to Turriff TSB pub plans?

Ashley Benzie pleaded for the council not to grant the licence, citing the “kind of people likely to be there” and “undue public nuisance” as concerns.

She added: “We are concerned regarding alcohol-fuelled customers who may cause a nuisance in person, by noise and possible disrespect.”

Ms Benzie said the beer garden would sit at the boundary of her property, which would give her “no peace or security”.

The beer garden would be created here, with residents’ gardens just beyond these walls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James Allan said the beer garden would be about 20 inches from his own garden and 10m from his door.

He added: “My home would be valued at a substantial loss if a beer garden was to go ahead.

“I doubt the licence holders or the council will reimburse my loss?”

The former TSB is in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Why did councillors decide to grant the licence?

Ms Hosie attended the recent meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing committee to plead her case.

She said: “I will run a respectable business.”

The applicant pledged to put up an acoustic fence to prevent noise from reaching the nearby properties.

Watch the discussion here:

A police representative asked for a condition to be attached to stop music being played in the beer garden and for sales there to end at 10pm.

Ultimately councillors were persuaded to grant the licence.

Work has already been taking place on the transformation, with the pub expected to open until 11pm through the week and until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The plans come just weeks after Aberdeen sisters were given permission to turn the former TSB branch in Mannofied into a new cafe.

Slainte! Council toasts plans for new wind-powered whisky distillery at farm near Turriff

CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
CR0042393 Reporter, Shona Gossip. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Michael Buble performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen Pictured is 29th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Review: Michael Bublé brings 'the greatest show on Earth' to P&J Live
Officers were called to Larch Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen property
Campaign groups fighting to save libraries and swimming pools in Aberdeen joined the May Day workers' march on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen campaigners and workers come together to fight for 'children's future' in May Day…
Aberdeen Lifeboat crew take on kiltwalk.
Volunteers at Aberdeen lifeboat station to take on this year's Kiltwalk
This Way Up has been published in memory of Colin Hetherington. Pictured is his brother, David Hetherington, and his friend, Jo-Anne Tait. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
This Way Up: Aberdeen duo publish book to share 'one last story' from their…
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
Laura Ripley, who planned Fantasy Con Scotland in Aberdeen, with her dragon.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

