Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from garden

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former bank in the heart of Turriff will become a pub – despite worries about an outdoor drinking area just inches from a neighbour’s garden.

Aberdeenshire Council has now granted a licence for the venue on the town’s Main Street.

It’s been empty since TSB closed the branch in March 2021.

Christine Hosie was last year granted planning permission to turn it into a bar, and has now cleared the final hurdle towards opening up.

However, the local authority first had to consider complaints from worried neighbours.

Why did neighbours object to Turriff TSB pub plans?

Ashley Benzie pleaded for the council not to grant the licence, citing the “kind of people likely to be there” and “undue public nuisance” as concerns.

She added: “We are concerned regarding alcohol-fuelled customers who may cause a nuisance in person, by noise and possible disrespect.”

Ms Benzie said the beer garden would sit at the boundary of her property, which would give her “no peace or security”.

James Allan said the beer garden would be about 20 inches from his own garden and 10m from his door.

He added: “My home would be valued at a substantial loss if a beer garden was to go ahead.

“I doubt the licence holders or the council will reimburse my loss?”

Why did councillors decide to grant the licence?

Ms Hosie attended the recent meeting of Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing committee to plead her case.

She said: “I will run a respectable business.”

The applicant pledged to put up an acoustic fence to prevent noise from reaching the nearby properties.

Watch the discussion here:

A police representative asked for a condition to be attached to stop music being played in the beer garden and for sales there to end at 10pm.

Ultimately councillors were persuaded to grant the licence.

Work has already been taking place on the transformation, with the pub expected to open until 11pm through the week and until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The plans come just weeks after Aberdeen sisters were given permission to turn the former TSB branch in Mannofied into a new cafe.