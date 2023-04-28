10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Great Northern Road area.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene at around 3.25pm following reports of a girl being struck by a vehicle.

The road was closed by police and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.25pm on Friday, April 28, police received a report of a 10-year-old girl having been struck by a vehicle in the Great Northern Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”