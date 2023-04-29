Volunteers at Aberdeen lifeboat station to take on this year’s Kiltwalk

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers at Aberdeen lifeboat station are switching from wellies to walking shoes as they take part in Kiltwalk 2023.

Stephen Brown, volunteer inshore lifeboat (ILB) helm and all-weather lifeboat (ALB) mechanic, has rallied other volunteers to participate on June 4.

RNLI lifeboat stations like Aberdeen are funded through donations from the public and rely on dedicated volunteers whenever a call-out is made.

Aberdeen lifeboat station operates a Severn class all-weather lifeboat, the Bon Accord, and D-class inshore lifeboat, Buoy Woody 85N.

Mr Brown works full-time as a decommissioning team lead at Canadian Natural Resources but is always on hand to help in an emergency.

To boost their funding, the team will take on the 17.8-mile challenge from the Bridge of Dee to Banchory through the scenic Royal Deeside.

Mr Brown said: “The RNLI receives no government funding, instead we rely on support and donations from the public to fund the life-saving work that we do.

“We leave our families and loved ones behind every time the pager sounds, but this time we wanted to do something with them to raise money.

‘It’s the only way we can do what we do’

“Let’s hope that the weather is nice, otherwise, we’ll be asking them to take part in a soggy effort to keep our service running.”

Also taking part are coxswain/mechanic, Cal Reed, and Aiden Hardy, a volunteer ILB and ALB crew member.

Mr Reed said: “I frequently undertake fundraising efforts, but usually it’s for other emergency services charities – like the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

“This year, I decided that it was time to challenge myself for the charity closest to my heart, the RNLI. There’s no better way to do that than with the crew by my side.”

Mr Hardy added: “More of the crew, our family and our colleagues are considering taking part.

“We want as many people as we possibly can to get involved and help us raise funds. It’s the only way we can do what we do.”

The team have launched a JustGiving page for people to donate to their cause and are already more than halfway to their target of £1,000.