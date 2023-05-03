Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well

A missing Aberdeenshire woman with distinctive pink hair has been traced.

Chloe Cameron was reported missing from the New Deer area after she was last seen in the village at about 2pm on Monday.

Police launched an appeal for information as part of their inquiries to locate the 25-year-old.

Officers have now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.

In a statement, they said: “Chloe Cameron, 25, who was reported missing from the New Deer area has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.”