Freedom of the City: Plans taking shape to honour Aberdeen FC and ‘local heroes’ the Gothenburg Greats

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets are still available to watch Aberdeen FC and the Gothenburg Greats be awarded the Freedom of the City – 40 years after the historic Cup Winners’ Cup victory.

The Dons and most of the 1983 Gothenburg team will be celebrated at a ceremony at Pittodrie Stadium on Friday, May 12.

More than 2,500 loyal fans will watch as their club and heroes are awarded the Freedom of Aberdeen by Lord Provost David Cameron.

The honour is most commonly given to individuals, like Gothenburg mastermind Sir Alex Ferguson, but can also be given to organisations.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the honour would go to the Gothenburg Greats and their club last December.

Mr Cameron it as “fitting tribute” to mark the 40th anniversary of the famous win in Gothenburg.

The lord provost said: “It is an honour for me to award the Freedom of Aberdeen to both Aberdeen Football Club and the Gothenburg Greats. In doing so we recognise the achievements and the importance of the football club to our city since they were formed in 1903.

“The Gothenburg Greats team are all local heroes and continue to be regarded as some of the greatest players to pull on the red and white colours of Aberdeen Football Club.

“It is a fitting tribute that we can confer the Freedom of the City to them during the 40th anniversary celebrations of that famous night in Gothenburg.”

Honour ‘extremely humbling’

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with the Gothenburg Greats being honoured during the home league match against Hibernian to mark 40 years since the famous victory against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The top civic honour comes as the Dons also celebrate their 120th anniversary.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: “The Freedom of the City is the highest honour the city of Aberdeen can confer and as chairman of Aberdeen Football Club it will be extremely humbling to receive this award on behalf of everyone who has been associated with this club over 120 years.”

It is the first conferral to take place in Aberdeen since Denis Law received the honour in 2017. It is also 24 years since the former Aberdeen manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, was honoured in 1999.

Tickets are still available for the conferral ceremony at Pittodrie and can be bought online.