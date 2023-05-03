Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are warned to expect delays as a busy Aberdeen roundabout will be closed every night for resurfacing.

Overnight resurfacing works started at the Rosehill Roundabout yesterday.

The roundabout, which links Provost Rust Drive, Rosehill Drive, and North Anderson Drive, will be closed between 7pm and 5am every evening.

Rosehill Drive is closed from the Six Roads Roundabout to the Rosehill Roundabout, with traffic being diverted via Hilton Drive and the Haudagain bypass.

Drivers will be able to use the bus gate on Hilton Drive while Aberdeen City Council is carrying out the works.

Works are expected to come to an end on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, a number of City Fibre works are being carried out in the area.

Cairncry Crescent will be closed from 9am on May 8 until 7am the next morning from its junction with Rosehill Drive.

Cairncry Terrace will be closed from 9am on May 9 until 7am the next morning from its junction of Rosehill Drive.