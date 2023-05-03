Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing

Overnight resurfacing works started at the Rosehill roundabout yesterday.

By Lauren Taylor
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.

Motorists are warned to expect delays as a busy Aberdeen roundabout will be closed every night for resurfacing.

The roundabout, which links Provost Rust Drive, Rosehill Drive, and North Anderson Drive, will be closed between 7pm and 5am every evening.

Rosehill Drive is closed from the Six Roads Roundabout to the Rosehill Roundabout, with traffic being diverted via Hilton Drive and the Haudagain bypass.

Drivers will be able to use the bus gate on Hilton Drive while Aberdeen City Council is carrying out the works.

Works are expected to come to an end on Sunday, May 14.

Meanwhile, a number of City Fibre works are being carried out in the area.

Cairncry Crescent will be closed from 9am on May 8 until 7am the next morning from its junction with Rosehill Drive.

Cairncry Terrace will be closed from 9am on May 9 until 7am the next morning from its junction of Rosehill Drive.

Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

