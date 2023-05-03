Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week

Efforts are ongoing to trace an Inverness man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Sam McGuire was last seen last Thursday.

The 28-year-old was spotted at the city‘s Palace Hotel at about 8.30am that day and has not been heard from since.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance to trace Mr McGuire, who has been described as 5ft 8ins.

When last seen, he was wearing a black and blue puffer jacket, red jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Mr McGuire or has any other relevant information, is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident number PS-20230502-0986.