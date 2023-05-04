Aberdeen Women can play better than five-goal display – Eilidh Shore

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore believes the Dons can play better than their five-goal display against Glasgow Women.

The Reds beat SWPL 1’s already-relegated side 5-1 at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday night, which is their biggest margin of victory in a league game this season.

Bailley Collins netted the opener before a Hannah Stewart brace gave Aberdeen a 3-0 lead at half-time. Shore and an own-goal after the interval made it 5-0, before Glasgow netted a late consolation.

There were plenty chances where Aberdeen could have added to their tally, which interim boss Gavin Levey highlighted after the match, having registered 27 shots with 11 on target.

Shore echoed the interim boss’ views, as she feels the overall performance could have been better.

The midfielder said: “We started the night saying getting the three points was a must, so the win is the most important thing.

“We wanted to put a good performance in and at times we showed it, but it’s not quite the standard that we set for ourselves.

“It’s the most goals we’ve scored this season and Glasgow made it difficult, we can’t take that away from them, but we’ve been progressing in recent so we want to keep that up.

“We’ll take the five goals and the win, but the performance could’ve been better.”

Shore looks ahead to Spartans clash

Despite getting on the scoresheet, Shore was disappointed to have not scored more having missed a number of clear-cut chances in the game.

Her effort that did go in was one she would have known very little about as Chloe Gover swung in a corner which ricocheted off Shore and into the back of the net.

Shore said: “It’s not really the way I would have hoped for it to go in. I had two set up on an absolute plate that I missed before that.

“They came from good build up play, but unfortunately I couldn’t put them away.

“I got it (the goal) in the end, but it wasn’t my best goal.”

Aberdeen return to action against Spartans on Sunday and go into the game ninth in the top flight with 27 points. The Dons are seven clear of the relegation play-off spot with four games left to play.

When the Reds last faced the Edinburgh side, Shore scored a long-range opener for Aberdeen in the opening minute, before Spartans fought back to win 2-1.

Shore said: “It’s going to be a tough game, it always is against Spartans. They make it very competitive and are a quality side, but we have quality in our team, too.

“We go into it feeling positive after the win against Glasgow Women, it will build confidence back in the team and to get a few different goal scorers was good.

“It’s important for us to finish the season strong. We set ourselves objectives after the split and we want to reach those targets.”