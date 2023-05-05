Aberdeen support worker with string of convictions struck off

An Aberdeen social worker has been removed from the register after a string of assault convictions came to light.

Perry Davies was working as a support worker for the city’s housing support service when his past record of convictions were discovered.

The incidents date from 2007 to last year, prompting the Scottish Social Services Council to rule he is unfit to practice and removing him from the register.

In their report, the watchdog outlines details of Davies’s record.

In 2007, he was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of an assault to injury and in 2012 he hit a man with a frying pan.

The report notes that in 2013, Davies was convicted of brandishing a firearm or imitation firearm as he chased a woman, and assaulting a man, repeatedly demanding money from him.

It also recorded another assault in June last year, where Davies repeatedly struck a man in the body and head causing him to fall to the ground.

‘Disregard for the law and lack of self-control’

The SSSC report stated: “Social service workers are expected to uphold the law and must behave in a way, inside and outside of the workplace, which does not call into question their fitness to practise.

“Committing a number of assault offences demonstrates a disregard for the law and lack of self-control. Your actions resulted in physical, and likely emotional, harm to the victims.”

It goes on to explain the “pattern of behaviour” shows that Davies was incompatible to continue in his role as a support worker.

The report also highlights Davies’s lack of cooperation in the investigation, saying there had been a lack of “insight, remorse and assurances in respect of future behaviour.”

It was noted in the report that Mr Davies did not conceal his wrongdoing, however, the seriousness of his behaviour was enough for the panel to impose a removal order.