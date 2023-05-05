St Machar’s Cathedral appeals for volunteers to help welcome cruise visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

St Machar’s Cathedral appeals for volunteers to help welcome cruise visitors

Volunteers are urgently needed to help show cruise visitors around the historic cathedral - with almost 40 ships expected to dock in Aberdeen over the next six months.

By Ellie Milne
The historic cathedral is in Old Aberdeen. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The historic cathedral is in Old Aberdeen. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A historic cathedral in Aberdeen is anticipating a significant rise in footfall due to the number of cruise ships scheduled to visit the city.

Around 30,000 people visited St Machar’s Cathedral in Old Aberdeen in 2022 and there has already been an influx of visitors so far this year.

Volunteers believe they will smash pre-pandemic visitor records sooner rather than later, especially since more people will be coming to the city on cruise liners.

Over the next six months, almost 40 cruise ships are booked to sail into the Granite City – with high numbers of tourists expected to disembark to explore the Old Aberdeen area.

Those at St Machar’s Cathedral fear they will not be able to provide visitors with the best possible experience unless they can recruit more volunteers.

Thousands expected to visit Aberdeen

Two cruise ships arrived in Aberdeen earlier this week – the AIDAaura and NG Resolution – with the former becoming the first to ever dock at the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The AIDAaura is also the largest vessel to berth in the city at 665ft long with the capacity for 1,200 passengers.

The AIDAaura called in to Aberdeen’s new South Harbour on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Shona Mutch, treasurer at St Machar’s Cathedral, said five bus loads of tourists visited the landmark on Tuesday – just from the two ships.

Several others who had not pre-booked a tour also showed up on the day.

She said: “Some people will get the shuttle bus into town and will not have researched the area. So, we will have large groups and families visiting unexpectedly.

“The first cruise passengers arriving in Aberdeen’s South Harbour this week are giving a great boost to tourism right across the region, but if this week’s footfall was anything to go by we’re going to need more volunteers to help satisfy demand.

“Our aim is to make sure that visitors receive a warm welcome and see Aberdeen at its best.”

Large groups planning to visit St Machar’s Cathedral are encouraged to book in advance.

More volunteering opportunities

St Machar’s Cathedral has become a popular tourist attraction due to its striking architecture and long history, including its 500-year-old ceiling and stain glass windows.

In more recent years, work has been carried out to improve the biodiversity of the graveyard area which has included the planting of spring bulbs and flowering plants.

St Machar community project recognised for their pollination scheme. Image: St Machar’s Cathedral.

The St Machar Community Biodiversity project was recognised for its work earlier tis year and was awarded by NatureScot.

To continue this work, they are also looking for volunteers to join the gardening team.

Ms Mutch added: “It’s a fantastic way to meet new people, learn about the history and work that goes on in the community.

“We’ll offer on the job training and have leaflets and prompts about the history and points of interest around the building to help our volunteers gain in confidence and knowledge.

“You’ll be paired up with more experienced volunteers, so it’s very much a team effort to suit however many or few hours you can contribute.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email treasurer@stmachar.com

