St Machar’s Cathedral appeals for volunteers to help welcome cruise visitors

A historic cathedral in Aberdeen is anticipating a significant rise in footfall due to the number of cruise ships scheduled to visit the city.

Around 30,000 people visited St Machar’s Cathedral in Old Aberdeen in 2022 and there has already been an influx of visitors so far this year.

Volunteers believe they will smash pre-pandemic visitor records sooner rather than later, especially since more people will be coming to the city on cruise liners.

Over the next six months, almost 40 cruise ships are booked to sail into the Granite City – with high numbers of tourists expected to disembark to explore the Old Aberdeen area.

Those at St Machar’s Cathedral fear they will not be able to provide visitors with the best possible experience unless they can recruit more volunteers.

Thousands expected to visit Aberdeen

Two cruise ships arrived in Aberdeen earlier this week – the AIDAaura and NG Resolution – with the former becoming the first to ever dock at the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The AIDAaura is also the largest vessel to berth in the city at 665ft long with the capacity for 1,200 passengers.

Shona Mutch, treasurer at St Machar’s Cathedral, said five bus loads of tourists visited the landmark on Tuesday – just from the two ships.

Several others who had not pre-booked a tour also showed up on the day.

She said: “Some people will get the shuttle bus into town and will not have researched the area. So, we will have large groups and families visiting unexpectedly.

“The first cruise passengers arriving in Aberdeen’s South Harbour this week are giving a great boost to tourism right across the region, but if this week’s footfall was anything to go by we’re going to need more volunteers to help satisfy demand.

“Our aim is to make sure that visitors receive a warm welcome and see Aberdeen at its best.”

Large groups planning to visit St Machar’s Cathedral are encouraged to book in advance.

More volunteering opportunities

St Machar’s Cathedral has become a popular tourist attraction due to its striking architecture and long history, including its 500-year-old ceiling and stain glass windows.

In more recent years, work has been carried out to improve the biodiversity of the graveyard area which has included the planting of spring bulbs and flowering plants.

The St Machar Community Biodiversity project was recognised for its work earlier tis year and was awarded by NatureScot.

To continue this work, they are also looking for volunteers to join the gardening team.

Ms Mutch added: “It’s a fantastic way to meet new people, learn about the history and work that goes on in the community.

“We’ll offer on the job training and have leaflets and prompts about the history and points of interest around the building to help our volunteers gain in confidence and knowledge.

“You’ll be paired up with more experienced volunteers, so it’s very much a team effort to suit however many or few hours you can contribute.”

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email treasurer@stmachar.com