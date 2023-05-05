Pipe bands to march in Banchory for eighth year of championships

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular annual pipe band is back for its eighth year in Banchory and ready to once again showcase the best of the region.

The North of Scotland Pipe Band Championship will be held on Sunday, May 14, at King George Park in Banchory.

As the largest event of its kind in the north-east, it usually attracts around 2,500 people each year.

Pipe bands travel across Scotland to attend the event organised by Banchory and District Initiative and the North of Scotland Pipe Band Association.

It is the last main event for bands to prepare before the European Pipe Band Championships in June being held in Aberdeen.

Attracting locals and visitors from further afield

Event organiser, Paul Panchaud, said on top of the high-quality of bands playing, visitors can also pick up some local gifts and treats.

He said: “Visitors can browse a wide range of stalls from some of the north-east’s premier food and drink producers.

“The craft tent will showcase some interesting local crafters selling products such as soap, jewellery, bags, ceramics and many other interesting ideas.

“For the kids there will be a wide range of exciting attractions with bouncy castle, slides, pirate dungeon, face painting, ring prize and shooting arcade.

“A well-stocked marquee bar for the adults, bottle stall and raffle with fantastic prizes are also available.”

It is hoped the event will help bring together local businesses and attract locals and visitors alike showcasing the “best of Banchory”.

The gates will open at 10am on the day. Admission is £5 entry for adults and £2.50 for children aged 5-12 years. Parking is free of charge.

For more information, visit the website or Facebook.