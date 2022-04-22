Pipe bands to march in Banchory competition again after two year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Pipe bands to march in Banchory competition again after two year break

By Lauren Taylor
April 22, 2022, 1:38 pm
The sixth annual North of Scotland Pipe Band Championship will be returning to Banchory. Supplied by Banchory Business Association / JD Solutions.
A hugely popular annual pipe band championship will be returning to Banchory after two years.

The North of Scotland Pipe Band Championship will be held at King George V Park on May 8.

There will be over 25 pipe bands from across Scotland taking part, with over 2,500 visitors expected to turn up.

Banchory Business Association (BBA) is teaming up with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association North of Scotland Branch to organise and promote this “hugely popular event”.

Paul Panchaud of BBA explained that the “competition is fierce” as top-quality bands will head to the village to battle it out.

He said: “The final entries are still being gathered but in past years there has been a good range from grades one to four as well as some fine Drum Majors.

“We are really grateful to have the local business community rallying around once again and without their support this fantastic event would not be possible.”

There will be a food and drinks tent provided by local companies as well as other stalls offering a wide variety of goods and services on the day.

BBA is still looking for volunteers on the day and donations for the raffle prizes and bottles stall, as well as business sponsors.

The gates open at King George V Park at 10am. Admission is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children under 10.

For more information email info@banchorybusinesses.co.uk or visit the Facebook page.

