Pipe bands to march in Banchory competition again after two year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hugely popular annual pipe band championship will be returning to Banchory after two years.

The North of Scotland Pipe Band Championship will be held at King George V Park on May 8.

There will be over 25 pipe bands from across Scotland taking part, with over 2,500 visitors expected to turn up.

Banchory Business Association (BBA) is teaming up with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association North of Scotland Branch to organise and promote this “hugely popular event”.

Paul Panchaud of BBA explained that the “competition is fierce” as top-quality bands will head to the village to battle it out.

He said: “The final entries are still being gathered but in past years there has been a good range from grades one to four as well as some fine Drum Majors.

“We are really grateful to have the local business community rallying around once again and without their support this fantastic event would not be possible.”

There will be a food and drinks tent provided by local companies as well as other stalls offering a wide variety of goods and services on the day.

BBA is still looking for volunteers on the day and donations for the raffle prizes and bottles stall, as well as business sponsors.

The gates open at King George V Park at 10am. Admission is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children under 10.

For more information email info@banchorybusinesses.co.uk or visit the Facebook page.