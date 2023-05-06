Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty

Families and friends gathered in Kintore for a lively street party to celebrate the coronation.

By Cameron Roy
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people turned out for a street party in Kintore to mark the King’s coronation today.

The Square was heaving with party-goers as they enjoyed a range of family entertainment, music and street food.

Children ran around with animal or Union Jacks face paint as they got stuck into the activities, which also included making paper crowns.

Businesses in the town enjoyed a boost, and the community council was delighted to see such a good turn-out despite the weather.

Freya Morrison loved the arts and crafts on offer at Kintore’s coronation celebrations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Any excuse’ for ‘Kintore massive’ to party

Carole Taylor has lived in Kintore for 15 years and launched her business Zero Waste Kintore last year.

She showed up with a collection of yummy sugary treats that contained no single-use plastic packaging for people to enjoy.

Olivia Lumsden, Jen Fraser, Carole Taylor at the Zero Waste Kintore stall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We have been really well supported by the community and today has been great,” she said.

“Any excuse for the Kintore massive to come out in force like this.”

Allan and Claire Campbell run The Square hotel and pub and have enjoyed a busy day since opening.

Many popped in to watch the service before heading out to the party.

Allan and Claire Campbell of The Square were thrilled to see so many people turn out for the Kintore party. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It has absolutely been bringing in people” said Mr Campbell.

Mrs Campbell said: “We would have been celebrating it anyway.

“I will get a chance to watch it when I put my feet up tonight.”

James Robertson was hard at work keeping the crowds fed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Locals enjoy live music

Throughout the afternoon, local bands Totico and Intuition entertained the crowd.

Ruby Mackay, who runs the Kintore musical school Chalmers Mackay, organised the musical line-up, which included seven-year-old pianist Thomas Bell.

Local band Intuition were among the bands to entertain. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Proud mum Guillan, dad Ryan, sister Sophia, nine, and brother Ewan, seven, were there to cheer him in and soak up the atmosphere.

Mrs Bell said: “They have been doing a lot of the royal family at school so it was nice to see everyone having fun.

“It is really about the community”.

Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and professor of urological surgery at Aberdeen University James N’Dow was also in attendance with his wife Kathleen.

Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire James N’Dow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “It is an amazing occasion and feeling to be here and see the people of Kintore out celebrating.

“This is really about the community as the Royal Borough of Kintore has been here since the 10th century.”

Kintore’s history of coronation celebrations

Kintore was one of the first Royal Burghs in Scotland was given the special status by King Kenneth II.

Historian Alison McCall has created a booklet about past coronation celebrations in the town, which for the Queen in 1953 included a week of dances, balls and a procession.

Historian Alison McCall with the Queen’s coronation celebration book of Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The scale of the celebrations in the past was absolutely massive compared to now”, she said.

“They was still rationing then so people wanted to have fun.”

But although the celebrations may be on a smaller scale than 70 years ago, Kintore Community Council was delighted with the turn-out.

The coronation street party in Kintore was hailed a success – despite the grey day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In June, the town’s Platinum Jubilee street party was so busy “people couldn’t even move” and community council secretary Moira Moran was thrilled to see the crowds out in force again today.

Ms Moran, who organised the party, said: “It was great to see so many young people and families moving into the area and having fun.

“And the community council is looking for new members to get involved so we can keep planning community events like this.”

A royal knees-up: How Aberdeen celebrated the Queen’s coronation in 1953

