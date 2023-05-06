Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people turned out for a street party in Kintore to mark the King’s coronation today.

The Square was heaving with party-goers as they enjoyed a range of family entertainment, music and street food.

Children ran around with animal or Union Jacks face paint as they got stuck into the activities, which also included making paper crowns.

Businesses in the town enjoyed a boost, and the community council was delighted to see such a good turn-out despite the weather.

‘Any excuse’ for ‘Kintore massive’ to party

Carole Taylor has lived in Kintore for 15 years and launched her business Zero Waste Kintore last year.

She showed up with a collection of yummy sugary treats that contained no single-use plastic packaging for people to enjoy.

“We have been really well supported by the community and today has been great,” she said.

“Any excuse for the Kintore massive to come out in force like this.”

Allan and Claire Campbell run The Square hotel and pub and have enjoyed a busy day since opening.

Many popped in to watch the service before heading out to the party.

“It has absolutely been bringing in people” said Mr Campbell.

Mrs Campbell said: “We would have been celebrating it anyway.

“I will get a chance to watch it when I put my feet up tonight.”

Locals enjoy live music

Throughout the afternoon, local bands Totico and Intuition entertained the crowd.

Ruby Mackay, who runs the Kintore musical school Chalmers Mackay, organised the musical line-up, which included seven-year-old pianist Thomas Bell.

Proud mum Guillan, dad Ryan, sister Sophia, nine, and brother Ewan, seven, were there to cheer him in and soak up the atmosphere.

Mrs Bell said: “They have been doing a lot of the royal family at school so it was nice to see everyone having fun.

“It is really about the community”.

Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire and professor of urological surgery at Aberdeen University James N’Dow was also in attendance with his wife Kathleen.

He said: “It is an amazing occasion and feeling to be here and see the people of Kintore out celebrating.

“This is really about the community as the Royal Borough of Kintore has been here since the 10th century.”

Kintore’s history of coronation celebrations

Kintore was one of the first Royal Burghs in Scotland was given the special status by King Kenneth II.

Historian Alison McCall has created a booklet about past coronation celebrations in the town, which for the Queen in 1953 included a week of dances, balls and a procession.

“The scale of the celebrations in the past was absolutely massive compared to now”, she said.

“They was still rationing then so people wanted to have fun.”

But although the celebrations may be on a smaller scale than 70 years ago, Kintore Community Council was delighted with the turn-out.

In June, the town’s Platinum Jubilee street party was so busy “people couldn’t even move” and community council secretary Moira Moran was thrilled to see the crowds out in force again today.

Ms Moran, who organised the party, said: “It was great to see so many young people and families moving into the area and having fun.

“And the community council is looking for new members to get involved so we can keep planning community events like this.”