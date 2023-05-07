PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It might have been raining and foggy, but that didn’t dampen spirits at Duthie Park’s coronation celebrations today.

Scores of families turned out for Aberdeen’s Big Lunch, with many coming prepared with golf brollies and waterproofs to ensure the fun went on.

There was live music and a range of free family-friendly activities such as face painting, a climbing wall, football, bodyzorbs, segways and archery.

Only a ninja-warrior style obstacle course had to be cancelled due to the rain as it would have been too slippy.

Weather will not dampen day

Leah and James Drummond came along to the fun with their children and friends. They were wrapped up warm and brought along waterproof blankets.

Mr Drummond said: “We are not going to let the weather dampen our day.

“I can take or leave the royal family but I like the celebration that comes along with it.”

His friend Grant Anderson added: “As long as you are prepared it is all good.”

Throughout the day, ceilidh band Iron Broo played in the bandstand and there were also performances by Grampian and District Pipes and Drums and The Rock Choir.

Free children’s activities great for families

Friends Jennifer Mackay and Barbara O’Driscoll also came along to the event with their families and dressed up with Union Flag hats and bags for the occasion.

Ms Mackay said: “I support the royal family and just think in this day we live in it is good to have a role model.

Ms O’Driscoll said: “The kids loved the segways.

“It’s great the council have put this on and it is free of charge.”

The pair acknowledged the weather had impacted turn-out, recalling the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year which attracted thousands of people to the park.

‘These parents must be applauded’

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron also attended the party.

Fresh from a flight back from the London celebrations, he praised the families who turned out despite the weather.

He said: “I am really pleased people have come out on this miserable day.

“These parents must be applauded for coming out with them.”

The rain seems to be a pattern for royal coronations, as it was also featured in Aberdeen’s celebrations for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The best photos from the day