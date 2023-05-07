PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun

Families refused to let the weather dampen spirits at Aberdeen's Big Lunch.

By Cameron Roy
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

It might have been raining and foggy, but that didn’t dampen spirits at Duthie Park’s coronation celebrations today.

Scores of families turned out for Aberdeen’s Big Lunch, with many coming prepared with golf brollies and waterproofs to ensure the fun went on.

There was live music and a range of free family-friendly activities such as face painting, a climbing wall, football, bodyzorbs, segways and archery.

Only a ninja-warrior style obstacle course had to be cancelled due to the rain as it would have been too slippy.

Hallie Rose, six, and Gracie Rose, four, taking part in the bodyzorbs at the coronation even at Duthie Park.
Hallie Rose, six, and Gracie Rose, four, take part in the bodyzorbs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Weather will not dampen day

Leah and James Drummond came along to the fun with their children and friends. They were wrapped up warm and brought along waterproof blankets.

Mr Drummond said: “We are not going to let the weather dampen our day.

Parents and children amidst various Union Jack themed decorations and merchandise, including cups, flags, and hats, at Aberdeen's Big Lunch held in Duthie Park to commemorate the king's coronation.
Adults Fiona Simpson, James Drummond, Grant Anderson and Leah Drummond with children Evelyn Drummond, Harrison Drummond and Rebekah Anderson. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“I can take or leave the royal family but I like the celebration that comes along with it.”

His friend Grant Anderson added: “As long as you are prepared it is all good.”

Throughout the day, ceilidh band Iron Broo played in the bandstand and there were also performances by Grampian and District Pipes and Drums and The Rock Choir.

The Grampian and District Pipes and Drums performing for the crowd.
The Grampian and District Pipes and Drums performing for the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Free children’s activities great for families

Friends Jennifer Mackay and Barbara O’Driscoll also came along to the event with their families and dressed up with Union Flag hats and bags for the occasion.

Ms Mackay said: “I support the royal family and just think in this day we live in it is good to have a role model.

Ms O’Driscoll said: “The kids loved the segways.

“It’s great the council have put this on and it is free of charge.”

Jennifer Mackay and Barbara O' Driscoll wearing Union Jack themed hats and bags at the coronation event at Duthie Park.
Jennifer Mackay and Barbara O’ Driscoll came along with their families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The pair acknowledged the weather had impacted turn-out, recalling the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year which attracted thousands of people to the park.

‘These parents must be applauded’

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron also attended the party.

Fresh from a flight back from the London celebrations, he praised the families who turned out despite the weather.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his Lord-Lieutenant uniform.
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron came along dressed in his Lord-Lieutenant uniform. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “I am really pleased people have come out on this miserable day.

“These parents must be applauded for coming out with them.”

The rain seems to be a pattern for royal coronations, as it was also featured in Aberdeen’s celebrations for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The best photos from the day

Rebekah Anderson smiling with a Union Jack hat and flag.
Rebekah Anderson, five, never let the rain dull her fun. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Fiona Kemp with Emma and Sophie, having a picnic.
Fiona Kemp with Emma, five, and Sophie, three, having a royally approved picnic. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Children dancing in the rain at Aberdeen's Big Lunch in Duthie Park.
From left, Theo, six, Eva Bullpen, 10, and Emmie Lornie, 10, were enjoying themselves dancing in the rain. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Evelyn Drummond, four, flying the Union Flag with both hands.
Evelyn Drummond, four, flying the Union Flag with both hands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
People at Duthie Park sheltering under umbrellas as they watch Grampian and District Pipes and Drums.
Duthie Park was the scene of many umbrellas as people took shelter while watching the Grampian and District Pipes and Drums. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Maia Brooks with a Union Jack hat and flag at the coronation event.
Maia Brooks, nine, enjoying the historical occasion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Yerbol and Dias Kurmashev enjoy archery at the event in Duthie Park.
Yerbol and Dias Kurmashev enjoy the archery. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

[[title]]