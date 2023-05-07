Other sports Scottish Six Days Trial: Dougie Lampkin claims record 14th win The 47-year-old Englishman continued his dominance of the Fort William-based event. By Danny Law May 7 2023, 2.56pm Share Scottish Six Days Trial: Dougie Lampkin claims record 14th win Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/5701783/scottish-six-days-trial-lampkin/ Copy Link 0 comment Dougie Lampkin in action. Image: Kim Ferguson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dougie Lampkin extended his own record by claiming a 14th victory at the Scottish Six Days Trial. The 47-year-old Englishman first won the Fort William-based event in 1994 – almost 30 years ago. He won the title again in 1995 and 1996 before winning in 2008 and 2009 and then seven times in a row from 2012. He won his 13th title last year and successfully defended his crown this weekend with a score of six, pipping Billy Green by two marks with Michael Brown finishing third on 10. Lampkin, whose son Alfie finished 28th overall, said: “Win number 14 feels special. “Being able to ride the whole week with Alfie has been amazing. Great SSDT debut son.” Win number 14 feels special. Being able to ride the whole week with Alfie has been amazing. Great @officialssdt debut son👍🏻 📸 @jitsietrials @vertigotrial @jitsietrials @alpinestars @belstaff @rockoilnews @michelin @redbulluk @hopetech @renthal_moto @vanandkombi pic.twitter.com/VeXgpSqU9l — Dougie Lampkin (@dougielampkin) May 6, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
