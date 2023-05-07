Scottish Six Days Trial: Dougie Lampkin claims record 14th win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dougie Lampkin extended his own record by claiming a 14th victory at the Scottish Six Days Trial.

The 47-year-old Englishman first won the Fort William-based event in 1994 – almost 30 years ago.

He won the title again in 1995 and 1996 before winning in 2008 and 2009 and then seven times in a row from 2012.

He won his 13th title last year and successfully defended his crown this weekend with a score of six, pipping Billy Green by two marks with Michael Brown finishing third on 10.

Lampkin, whose son Alfie finished 28th overall, said: “Win number 14 feels special.

“Being able to ride the whole week with Alfie has been amazing. Great SSDT debut son.”