Aberdeen airport flights cancelled due to heavy fog

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flights from Aberdeen International Airport have been cancelled due to adverse weather.

Several planes were tracked circling over the Aberdeen airport earlier this evening as they struggled to land due to heavy fog.

Departures from the airport from 5.45pm have since been cancelled by various airlines leaving many people stranded.

Passengers have been encouraged to contact their airline for more information.

Flights destined for Aberdeen have had to be diverted to to other airports. It is understood one Manchester flight was diverted to Inverness after circling Aberdeen airport for 45 minutes.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We advise passengers to please contact their airline for the status of their flight.”

According to the website, delays and cancellations are expected to last until early Monday morning.