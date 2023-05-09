Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing sea stacks on Isle of Lewis He has been taken to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. By Chris Cromar May 9 2023, 1.27pm Share Man airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing sea stacks on Isle of Lewis Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5708167/man-airlifted-hospital-sea-stacks-climbing-fall-isle-of-lewis/ Copy Link Sea stacks at Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis. Image: Alex Maclean. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing sea stacks on the Isle of Lewis. The incident happened at Tolsta, with the coastguard being called to the scene at about 11am. Coastguard confirmed that the man was flown to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway “due to the nature of his injuries” and left the scene at about 12pm. It is unknown what his injuries are and what condition he is in. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close