Man airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing sea stacks on Isle of Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling while climbing sea stacks on the Isle of Lewis.

The incident happened at Tolsta, with the coastguard being called to the scene at about 11am.

Coastguard confirmed that the man was flown to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway “due to the nature of his injuries” and left the scene at about 12pm.

It is unknown what his injuries are and what condition he is in.