Man, 25, reported missing from Gallowgate area of Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched to help trace a man reported missing from Aberdeen.

Callum Laird, 25, was last seen in the Gallowgate area at about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

He is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with blonde hair and a beard.

It is not know what he was wearing when last seen.

He speaks with an English accent.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3381 of May 9.